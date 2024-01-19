Former Press Secretary Jen Psaki Condemns Donald Trump's 'Creepy' and 'Demeaning' View of Women
Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary and current MSNBC contributor, criticized former President Donald Trump's attitude towards women as "creepy," "sexualized" and "demeaning."
Psaki voiced her disgust at Trump's behavior, emphasizing the impact it has on women and questioning his mental stability.
Psaki appeared on MSNBC's Morning Mika reacting to Trump's ongoing defamation trial related to writer E. Jean Carroll. The press secretary turned political analyst pointed out that Trump posted dozens of times about Carroll on his Truth Social platform in just one day.
“That is not the action of a stable person,” she said, calling him “obsessed.”
“This is a disgusting and demeaning view of women,” Psaki added. “That represents who he is now but who he has been for quite some time.”
Carroll accused Trump of sexual abuse, and a jury previously found him liable for defamation, ordering him to pay her $5 million.
Despite the ruling, Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing and is currently appealing the decision. Trump recently shared a series of bizarre tweets allegedly posted by Carroll to Twitter more than ten years ago.
According to the screenshots that Trump shared on Truth Social on Tuesday, January 16, Carroll allegedly posted the tweets between 201and 2015. Many of the alleged tweets had to do with s-- and seduction.
“S-- Tip I Learned From My Dog: When in heat, chase the male until he collapses with exhaustion…then jump him!” Carroll wrote in one alleged tweet dated May 2010.
“Would men have invented chastity belts, veils, and croks if women weren’t just unbelievably HOT? --- Honey, you were BORN to seduce!” read another alleged tweet from July 2011.
As OK! previously reported, in September, New York Judge Lewis Kaplan determined that Trump had defamed Carroll in a separate lawsuit stemming from his response to her initial public accusation in mid-2019.
Trump's derogatory remarks about Carroll during a CNN town hall, where he referred to her as a "whack job" making "fake" claims, factored into this determination.
The trial to establish the damages Trump must pay is currently underway in New York.
Dave Aronberg, the state attorney for Palm Beach County, Florida, told outlets that there is no limit to the number of times Carroll can sue Trump for making defamatory statements.