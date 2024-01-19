Former Press Secretary Jen Psaki Condemns Donald Trump's 'Creepy' and 'Demeaning' View of Women

Psaki appeared on MSNBC's Morning Mika reacting to Trump's ongoing defamation trial related to writer E. Jean Carroll. The press secretary turned political analyst pointed out that Trump posted dozens of times about Carroll on his Truth Social platform in just one day.

“That is not the action of a stable person,” she said, calling him “obsessed.”

“This is a disgusting and demeaning view of women,” Psaki added. “That represents who he is now but who he has been for quite some time.”