Donald Trump Walks Back Alarming Dictator Comments: 'That Was Said in Jest'

"Well, I think, you know, it was with Sean Hannity, and we were having fun," Trump replied. "And I said, I'm going to be a dictator because he asked me, are you really going to be a dictator? I said, absolutely. I'm going to be a dictator for one day."

"It's very simple," he added. "I'm going to close the border, and we're going to drill, baby, drill. That's all. And then, after that, I'm not going to be a dictator. Now, that was said in jest."