Hot Mic Debacle: Megyn Kelly Laughs After Panelist Says Ron DeSantis' Face Looks Like He 'Shot His Dog'

During the debate, Kelly revealed she had initially planned to ask DeSantis about his failure to connect with voters but decided against it in the interest of fairness. However, she didn't shy away from expressing her personal opinions about the governor.

Kelly remarked, "You can't craft a question like that without being very opinionated. It's like me being like, 'You're not a retail politics person! People don't like you in the way that you need, yeah, you’re lame!"

She further criticized DeSantis' performance by stating, "You gotta stick to facts, and his numbers are just so dreadful."