'I Don't Think So!': Donald Trump Disses 2024 GOP Presidential Rivals as He Doesn't Want Them as His VP

Donald Trump made it clear that he isn't interested in having any of the 2024 GOP presidential rivals as his VP.

After he skipped the debate on September 27, the former president, 77, dissed some of his opponents, including Nikki Haley, Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy.

“So we’re here today at Drake Enterprises, a family-owned beautiful place. They gave me a tour. They gave me a tour. I said, This place is beautiful. I said, Come on, let’s go. I got to go fast. I got to make a speech,” Trump began in his speech in Michigan.