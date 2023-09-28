'I Don't Think So!': Donald Trump Disses 2024 GOP Presidential Rivals as He Doesn't Want Them as His VP
Donald Trump made it clear that he isn't interested in having any of the 2024 GOP presidential rivals as his VP.
After he skipped the debate on September 27, the former president, 77, dissed some of his opponents, including Nikki Haley, Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy.
“So we’re here today at Drake Enterprises, a family-owned beautiful place. They gave me a tour. They gave me a tour. I said, This place is beautiful. I said, Come on, let’s go. I got to go fast. I got to make a speech,” Trump began in his speech in Michigan.
“It’s all over television. This speech, you know, we’re competing with the job candidates. They are all running for a job,” Trump added as the crowd booed. “They’re all job candidates. They want to be in the, they will do anything, secretary of something. They even say VP. I don’t know. Anybody see any VP in the group? I don’t think so."
This is hardly the first time Trump has been asked about who he would pick to be his VP.
As OK! previously reported, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is trying to insert herself into the picture.
"Not long ago, it looked like Kristi Noem's star was flaming out. Following a turbulent first term, the South Dakota governor elected not to run for president, and the media turned its focus elsewhere," a source spilled. "But if the 2024 primary is in part a tryout to be former President Donald Trump's next running mate, Noem's national standing appears to have been rekindled. She's suddenly front and center in the veepstakes."
"Noem is running a $5 million national ad blitz — a taxpayer-funded effort backed by Covid aid designed to lure more workers to South Dakota, but with the benefit of increasing her profile. She is doing regular hits on Fox News. And, perhaps most important, she is avoiding any of the pitfalls of a presidential run of her own — no hardball questions about Jan. 6 or Trump's indictments and no pressure to perform in a debate," the outlet explained.
At a fundraiser in September, Noem had nothing but great things to say about Trump.
"He is the leader, the fighter that our country needs," she said. "He has my full and complete endorsement for president of the United States of America."
Noem later said she and Trump "have not discussed it at all."