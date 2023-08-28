Nikki Haley Slammed by Jemele Hill After Controversial Comments About Kamala Harris: 'Racism Is Such a Terrible Sickness'

The Atlantic writer Jemele Hill immediately hit back at the inflammatory statement, claiming that Haley appeared to be attempting to appeal to racists as Harris is multiracial. Her mother was of South Asian descent while her father is Black.

"So part of the reason racism is such a terrible sickness in this country is because politicians like this know they can rally a certain base with the fear of OH MY GOD A BLACK WOMAN MIGHT BE PRESIDENT IF YOU DON’T VOTE FOR ME," Hill wrote alongside the shared tweet.

"Then we want to act all surprised when the most hateful part of the base decides they need to act out on their feelings of hatred," she added.