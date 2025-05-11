Megyn Kelly Defends New Pope Leo XIV's Anti-Trump Tweets: 'I Am Open-Minded'

During a new episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," host Megyn Kelly defended Pope Leo XIV after his tweets about President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance resurfaced.

Pope Leo XIV previously tweeted about Trump and Vance on several occasions, where he aligned with the suffering of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom the president wrongly deported to El Salvador in March after accusing him of being part of the MS-13 gang.

In another tweet, the new pontiff wrote, “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others,” after the vice president claimed the Bible suggests a hierarchy in who a person chooses to love.