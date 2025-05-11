Megyn Kelly Defends New Pope Leo XIV's Anti-Trump Tweets: 'I Am Open-Minded'
During a new episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," host Megyn Kelly defended Pope Leo XIV after his tweets about President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance resurfaced.
Pope Leo XIV previously tweeted about Trump and Vance on several occasions, where he aligned with the suffering of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom the president wrongly deported to El Salvador in March after accusing him of being part of the MS-13 gang.
In another tweet, the new pontiff wrote, “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others,” after the vice president claimed the Bible suggests a hierarchy in who a person chooses to love.
Megyn Kelly Defends Pope Leo XIV
Kelly discussed the controversial matter on Friday, May 9, saying, “I am actually open-minded to this pope,” despite her being a Trump supporter.
“I really think even a conservative-leaning pope could have sent out those tweets because, I’m sorry, the Catholic Church is very pro-immigration,” she continued. “It’s not my favorite thing, but it’s the truth. So I don’t think we know enough about him yet to know what kind of pope he will be.”
Megyn Kelly Isn't 'Surprised' by Pope Leo XIV's Pro-Migrant Views
“I think there’s not going to be a pope who’s not pro-mass migration,” Kelly added. “It’s Catholicism. I mean, that’s Catholic. They’re very pro-migrant, you know, wash the feet of the poor and the hungry and those who need us.”
Kelly elaborated on how the pope being pro-migrant didn’t come as a shock to her, especially after his “critical” tweets regarding Trump’s immigration policies.
The SiriusXM host noted how Pope Leo XIV is “of course against abortion” and “doesn’t believe in gay marriage.” Which, to Kelly, were “not surprising things for the Catholic Church.”
Donald Trump Congratulates Pope Leo XIV
Despite the resurfaced tweets, the president congratulated the new pope on Truth Social with a heartfelt message.
“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope,” Trump wrote. “It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”
Pope Leo XIV Elected as the 267th Pope
Pope Leo XIV was elected as the 267th Catholic leader on May 8, two weeks after Pope Francis died on April 21 due to heart failure that led to a stroke. Born in Chicago, Ill., he is the first American-born pope to head Vatican City — a momentous breakthrough for the 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide.