Megyn Kelly Declares Donald Trump Winner of Republican Debate Despite His Absence, Calls Tucker Carlson Interview 'Good Stuff'
Megyn Kelly is still team Trump.
The journalist discussed the Republican GOP debate on the Thursday, August 24, episode of her SiriusXM show, and while she admitted she "enjoyed" the Fox News program, Kelly felt no one really stood out. That's why she declared that Donald Trump came out on top despite his absence at the Milwaukee event.
"The winner I say – I tweeted this out last night – was not in the room. Former President Trump had to be the winner because, in my view, nobody changed the game last night," she explained of the other other candidates, such as Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie and Mike Pence. "While some did well, some did less well, nobody had a huge knockout blow that would have elevated them to anywhere near striking distance of Trump."
Kelly also touched on Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson, which aired on Twitter — the platform now known as X — at the same time as the debate.
"Trump nailed it... I think he's just reminding everyone why they like him…It’s good stuff," the mom-of-three insisted. "Who else would say that stuff? Only Trump…"
The former POTUS himself bragged about the night as well, insisting he had great viewership.
"231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl!" the 77-year-old declared on his Truth Social platform.
However, people were quick to point out that a "view" on Twitter doesn't mean someone actually watched the interview — instead, it simpy means a Twitter user scrolled past the video for at least a second.
"Anyone who is logged into Twitter who views a Tweet counts as a view, regardless of where they see the Tweet (e.g. Home, Search, Profiles, etc.) or whether or not they follow the author. If you're the author, looking at your own Tweet also counts as a view," the X website reads. "Multiple views may be counted if you view a Tweet more than once, but not all views are unique."