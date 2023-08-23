Tucker Carlson 'Happily' Accepted Donald Trump's Interview Invite After Ex-Prez's Decision to Skip Fox News Debate: Watch
Tucker Carlson is hyping up his forthcoming interview with Donald Trump.
A few hours before their chat starts live-streaming on Twitter at 8:55 p.m. ET, the TV anchor posted a video on his account to explain what would be going down.
"On Sunday, Donald Trump announced he would not participate in tonight's Republican candidates debate, hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee," Carlson stated. "Whatever you think of Trump, he is the far and away the indisputable front-runner in the Republican race."
"We think voters have an interest in hearing what he thinks, so when Trump approached us about having a conversation for a far larger audience than he would receive on cable news, we happily accepted," he said.
The Republican signed off the clip with, "We hope you watch."
When Trump originally revealed he wouldn't be participating in the debate, he chalked it up to his high poll numbers.
"As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a 'wonderful' field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points," the former reality TV star wrote on Truth Social last week. "[Ronald] Reagan didn't do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I'M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Even before Carlson's video, Trump's campaign released a message to declare that despite his absence in Milwaukee, "President Trump has already won this evening’s debate because everything is going to be about him."
"You should also expect the Fox hosts to show an unnatural obsession with President Trump tonight, asking other Republican candidates over and over to react to President Trump’s policy positions," they said. "In fact, we will be tallying the number of times President Trump’s name is brought up, and his total ‘speaking time,’ even though he is not in attendance."
LaCivita added that tonight's gathering shouldn't even be labeled as a debate, "rather an audition to be a part of President Trump’s team in his second term."