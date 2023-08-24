Donald Trump Roasted After Wild Claims That His Tucker Carlson Interview Scored 231,000,000 Views: 'I Call Full BS'

Although the interview — which was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter — does say that it has over 200 million views, that number only reflects that a user scrolled past the post, not that they necessarily watched all or any of Trump's sit-down with Carlson.

"Anyone who is logged into Twitter who views a Tweet counts as a view, regardless of where they see the Tweet (e.g. Home, Search, Profiles, etc.) or whether or not they follow the author. If you're the author, looking at your own Tweet also counts as a view," the X website read. "Multiple views may be counted if you view a Tweet more than once, but not all views are unique."