Donald Trump Roasted After Wild Claims That His Tucker Carlson Interview Scored 231,000,000 Views: 'I Call Full BS'

donald trump tucker carlson pp
Source: mega;@thetuckercarlsonshow/x
By:

Aug. 24 2023, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

Donald Trump bragged about his Tucker Carlson interview allegedly having over 200 million viewers — but social media sleuths weren't about to let him get away with spouting the likely skewed stats.

"231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl!" the 77-year-old declared on his Truth Social platform.

donald trump mega
Source: mega

Donald Trump skipped the Fox News Republican Primary debate on Wednesday, August 23.

Although the interview — which was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter — does say that it has over 200 million views, that number only reflects that a user scrolled past the post, not that they necessarily watched all or any of Trump's sit-down with Carlson.

"Anyone who is logged into Twitter who views a Tweet counts as a view, regardless of where they see the Tweet (e.g. Home, Search, Profiles, etc.) or whether or not they follow the author. If you're the author, looking at your own Tweet also counts as a view," the X website read. "Multiple views may be counted if you view a Tweet more than once, but not all views are unique."

tucker carlson twitter
Source: @thetuckercarlsonshow/x

Tucker Carlson claimed he happily accepted the embattled former president's offer to do the interview.

Critics immediately flooded X to mock the embattled ex-prez for continuing to insist that his interview pulled in such high numbers.

"110 million of them we’re curious as to what the accident scene looked like," one person quipped, while another claimed, "Haha. Actual engagement of the thing is under 1 million."

donald trump mega
Source: mega

Despite skipping the event, Trump still tore apart his political rivals' debate skills in a series of Truth Social posts.

"Nah, the poor thing believes views means people actually looked at it and not just that it swooshed by in their feed," another critic joked, while a fourth said, "I call full BS on that '231 million views,' lying lose[r]."

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Trump made the controversial decision to skip out on the Fox News Republican Primary debate in favor of doing an interview with Carlson, insisting that he didn't need to attend because of how well he was doing in the polls.

"ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence. As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a 'wonderful' field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary," he said on Truth Social earlier this month. "People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I’M YOUR MAN."

