Donald Trump Mocks Kamala Harris' 'Weird' Way of Talking During Tucker Carlson Interview: 'She Speaks in Rhyme'
Donald Trump or Dr. Seuss? The ex-POTUS took a note out of the famous author's children's books when making fun of Kamala Harris on Wednesday night, August 23.
The 77-year-old sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson instead of attending Fox News' first Republican debate in Milwaukee, Wis., and he made sure to troll President Joe Biden and his right-hand lady.
"Her moments are almost as bad as his," Trump declared after roasting Biden's mental and physical appearance, noting, "I think his are worse, actually."
While the controversial conservative felt the current commander-in-chief takes the cake when it comes to most "incompetent," he couldn't help but detail hatred toward the way Harris speaks when addressing the public.
"She speaks in rhyme. And it's weird," Trump said before mocking Harris with an impression.
"Well the way she talks. The bus will go here and then the bus will go there because that's what busses do. And it's weird. The whole thing is weird," the father-of-five chirped.
Trump isn't the first person to call out Harris' questionable public speaking skills.
The vice president is constantly bashed for her "word salad" speeches, as many critics have called Harris out for repeating herself and at times not making sense.
Most recently, Harris was slammed for sounding redundant during a speech at the Sycamore & Oak retail village in Washington, D.C., on Friday, August 4, as OK! previously reported.
The liberal lawyer was informing the crowd about the Biden administration overseeing the American economy when she repeated the word "community" several times within the matter of seconds.
"And so for years we have worked to expand investment in community banks because, you see, community banks specialize in providing loans and financial assistance to small business owners, in particular those in overlooked and underserved communities, including rural communities. And as the name suggests, community banks are in the community," the VP confusingly explained, causing social media to troll her excessive usage of the word.
"Another pearl of wisdom from our fearless VP," one person sarcastically snubbed, as another snarled, "but do they also offer services as it relates to banking?" and a third chimed in, stating: "She actually said this."