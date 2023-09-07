Megyn Kelly Declares She's 'Done With TV' Despite Fielding Offers: 'I Don't Do Well With Bosses'
Megyn Kelly will not be returning to the small screen ever again. After working at Fox News from 2004 to 2017 and then as a host and correspondent with NBC News from 2017 to 2018, she declared she no longer wants to be in that space.
Though she's been offered a return to TV "in some form," she's declined them all.
“I’m done with TV,” the 52-year-old journalist told Variety. “A lot of what I’m good at is sort of a middle finger to the stuffiness of TV, how everything has to be done their way.”
When Kelly first launched her new podcast in 2020, she didn't know if it would take off. However, three years later, it's safe to say "The Megyn Kelly Show" is a success.
“I could never go back to having a boss. I don’t do well with bosses,” she stated. “I’m much better off at being my own boss and running my own show.”
“I know you may find this hard to believe, but I’m actually someone who is tender-hearted,” she added. “I really had to pause: Do I want to throw myself into that mix?"
Additionally, the blonde beauty hasn't been afraid to take aim at Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden and Don Lemon in the past few months.
“I think that I’ve been pretty clear that I’m an independent. I have voted for Republicans and Democrats,” she said. "There’s no question that my sensitivities in today’s wacky landscape are much more right leaning than they are left leaning. Culturally, I’m more aligned with the right than I am the left. I’m as anti-’woke’ as anyone can get.”
As OK! previously reported, Kelly is gearing up to interview former foe Donald Trump in mid-September.
“Interviewing Trump is not easy and it’s fraught — especially for me and him. There is a history. You have to be willing to do your homework, and I am,” she said. “I think it’s going to be great, strong, fun, provocative, spicy — all the things that people want.”