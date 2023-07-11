'It's an Embarrassment': Megyn Kelly Lashes Out at 'Moron' Kamala Harris for Not Being Able to 'Put Two Sentences Together'
It's safe to say Megyn Kelly is not a fan of Kamala Harris.
After the vice president has been continuously mocked for her "word salads," the TV personality commented on her lack of communication.
"Her and Karine Jean-Pierre are cut from the same cloth — actually saying absolutely nothing with tons of words toward that end. It is a skill it shouldn’t be underestimated … it’s an embarrassment," Kelly, 52, said on the Tuesday, July 11, episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." "So we'll laugh at this because it's obvious drivel. But the left wing press, they don't like her. Even the Democrats don't like her. But remember what they did to Dan Quayle? She's not getting that treatment by the press …. Give it like another six months and you'll get the hit piece on why we're all sexist and misogynist and racists for having any fun at her expense whatsoever."
At first, Kelly admitted she gave the politician, 58, "the benefit of the doubt."
"I did not think she was an idiot. I now think she's a moron. She's not that smart. Forgive me, I'm still one of those people who gets wooed by titles like, ‘She was the attorney general in state of California.’ You know, how dumb could she be? Like, dumb. The answer is very, very dumb," she fumed. "And I come to that conclusion just with my own eyes and ears from watching and listening to her. She cannot put two sentences together."
"She's just not a smart person, and it concerns me because that's all we have in line at the Democratic side. And as [Donald] Trump's numbers continue to go up and up and up – and I realize some of the polls are showing him beating Joe Biden now in a hypothetical matchup – he's still very vulnerable," she pointed out. "He did not win in 2020 and it looks like it's gonna be the same matchup, and honestly, Joe Biden's knocking on the Grim Reaper’s door, and she could be the President of the United States in the next six years by default, if things go in a dark and upsetting way. I'm concerned."
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time people have commented on how if something happens to Biden, Harris would be running the country.
"Nobody could have seen this coming because we knew that voters didn't really like Kamala Harris too much. She never really had much support. You know, and she attacked Joe Biden and then he made her his vice president. And then she came into office. We thought, well, she'll grow into the role. She's gotten worse. She has gotten worse," Fox News star Tom Shillue said on The Big Weekend Show.