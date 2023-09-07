Megyn Kelly Interviewing Donald Trump Years After Nasty Feud: It's 'Not Easy'

Megyn Kelly is ready for round two — the TV star announced on Thursday, September 7, that she will be sitting down with Donald Trump again.

"I want to start with a big announcement. HUGE you might say…Next week, I'm interviewing former President Donald Trump. It will be my first interview with the former president in seven years and there is so much to get to. I’m really looking forward to this. It’s going to be great, it’s going to be spicy, and it’s going to be tough, but it’s going to be good and hopefully, we’re both going to enjoy it … We're going to have a lot of time to get into a variety of topics in person …. And then it will air in full on SiriusXM Thursday, September 14th. Mark your calendars …I’m really looking forward to bringing you this, and more to come..." the journalist, 52, announced on the latest podcast episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."