Megyn Kelly Interviewing Donald Trump Years After Nasty Feud: It's 'Not Easy'
Megyn Kelly is ready for round two — the TV star announced on Thursday, September 7, that she will be sitting down with Donald Trump again.
"I want to start with a big announcement. HUGE you might say…Next week, I'm interviewing former President Donald Trump. It will be my first interview with the former president in seven years and there is so much to get to. I’m really looking forward to this. It’s going to be great, it’s going to be spicy, and it’s going to be tough, but it’s going to be good and hopefully, we’re both going to enjoy it … We're going to have a lot of time to get into a variety of topics in person …. And then it will air in full on SiriusXM Thursday, September 14th. Mark your calendars …I’m really looking forward to bringing you this, and more to come..." the journalist, 52, announced on the latest podcast episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."
In a different interview with the former president, 77, who is also running for president again in the 2024 race, she admitted the chit-chat won't be a walk in the park. “Interviewing Trump is not easy and it’s fraught — especially for me and him. There is a history. You have to be willing to do your homework, and I am,” she says. “I think it’s going to be great, strong, fun, provocative, spicy — all the things that people want," she told Variety.
As OK! previously reported, Kelly and Trump reunited this past summer at Turning Point Action Conference — years after the two had a heated back-and-forth exchange at the first Republican presidential debate in August 2015.
"Now one of the most interesting things I did was have a private audience with former President Donald Trump. When he came into the arena, we met just one-on-one, his team was standing nearby, but he and I got a one on one together for the first time in years and it was, frankly great to see him," Kelly stated.
Despite the feud, the two have moved on.
"You know, all that nonsense between us is under the bridge, and he could not have been more magnanimous. The thing about Trump is he commands the room … It's not just because he's former president now because I knew before that. There's just something about him, it's like an aura that sort of takes over the room. There's only one person you can look at. He could not have been nicer or more generous and had some interesting thoughts about the debates, whether he's going to attend," she shared.