Megyn Kelly Drags Michelle Obama for 'Never Having a Positive Word to Say' in Interviews: 'She Should Change Her Name to Misery Obama'

Megyn Kelly is once again airing out her gripe with Michelle Obama.

On the Thursday, June 26, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," she and "Ruthless Podcast" co-hosts Josh Holmes, Comfortably Smug, Michael Duncan and John Ashbrook discussed the former first lady's recent headline-making interviews.

The journalist started off their chat by revealing she's doing a new parody segment on her show, "Megyn O," to make fun of Obama.