Megyn Kelly Drags Michelle Obama for 'Never Having a Positive Word to Say' in Interviews: 'She Should Change Her Name to Misery Obama'
Megyn Kelly is once again airing out her gripe with Michelle Obama.
On the Thursday, June 26, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," she and "Ruthless Podcast" co-hosts Josh Holmes, Comfortably Smug, Michael Duncan and John Ashbrook discussed the former first lady's recent headline-making interviews.
The journalist started off their chat by revealing she's doing a new parody segment on her show, "Megyn O," to make fun of Obama.
Megyn Kelly Mocks Michelle Obama
"Basically we’re doing the things Saturday Night Live should do," Kelly explained of the new portion of her show. "We’re targeting the people who should be subjected to scorn and ridicule but the left won’t touch because they’re too revered."
"We’ve been having such a good time just saying what’s obvious," the star revealed of filming the skits, in which she reenacts the mom-of-two's recent chats where she shared some of the negative aspects about living in the White House and her personal life.
Megyn Kelly Says Michelle Obama 'Never Has a Positive Word to Say'
"Michelle, she should change her name to 'Misery Obama' — that’s really what I think of. 'Misery Obama' never has a positive word to say. Never. Not about children, not about family. Certainly not about her husband," Kelly noted. "Here’s her latest soundbite that made the rounds when I was off… She’s glad she didn't have a boy because he would have been a Barack Obama, and that's a hard pass for her. This woman can't stand him."
The Journalist Criticizes Barack Obama
"Speaking of Barack Obama, he decided to drop a post on X today," Kelly said. "And I thought, okay, maybe in the wake of the Pete Hegseth presser, he's going to say something like, 'No matter how you feel about the Iranian strike, hats off to our boys in blue.' He went a different way."
"This is what it was… he's sitting around thinking about himself and his glory days. And, to your point, Smug, I'm starting to warm up into Michelle Obama's POV," she added, referring to how Comfortably Smug joked he's starting to like Michelle since she complains about the ex-president. "I mean, what is he doing?"
Michelle has been sharing countless stories about her life lately since she and brother Craig Robinson launched their "IMO" podcast, as she's not only opened up on their own program, but has gone on several other shows as well.
Some of her more shocking confessions included that she shot down her husband's wishes to have a third child and what she argues about with Barack.
Michelle Obama Denies Divorce Rumors
Despite rumors swirling that couple may be headed for a split, Michelle recently shot down the allegations on the "Wild Card" podcast.
“The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage," the Becoming author explained. "It’s like, ‘OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives.’ We are 60. We’re 60, y’all. You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day.”