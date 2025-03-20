or
Michelle Obama Reveals the 'Bedtime' Battles She Has With Husband Barack as Their Marital Issues Are Exposed: 'He Just Doesn't Understand'

Michelle Obama exposes the issues she has with Barack Obama at bedtime.

March 19 2025, Published 8:17 p.m. ET

Michelle Obama spilled details about her relationship with her husband, Barack, and the issues they cannot see eye to eye on.

Michelle Obama discussed her marriage with Barack Obama on an upcoming podcast.

"Bedtime is the best time of the day," the former first lady, 61, said in a preview clip for an upcoming episode of the "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" podcast.

"My husband teases me about how early I can go to bed," she revealed. "He just doesn’t understand."

Michelle said she "relishes" getting into "some good sheets" at night when it’s "cool."

Rumors have begun to spread about marital issues between the pair.

The mother-of-two revealed how if guests are in her home, she’s "game" to socialize.

"I’m talking, but, you know, the minute we finish up, I’m just trying not to go to bed before the sun goes down," Michelle added, revealing how her ideal time for sleep is "anytime after dinner."

Michelle Obama

According to Michelle Obama, Barack Obama isn't very punctual.

As OK! previously reported, the former first lady-turned-podcast host shared her pet peeve about her husband to her sibling Craig Robinson on the premiere episode of their new show "IMO," which aired on Wednesday, March 12.

"Barack, you know, he had to adjust to what on time was for me," Michelle told her brother.

"Because he was on that island time," Craig added, hinting at Barack’s lack of punctuality and referencing his brother-in-law’s Hawaiian roots.

Michelle revealed how "when it’s time to leave," she would notice her husband "getting up and going to the bathroom" and doing other things that would lead to them being late to scheduled functions.

"I was like, ‘Dude, a 3 o’clock departure means you’ve done all that,’ you know, it’s like, don’t start looking for your glasses at the 3 o’clock departure," she explained.

Barack and Michelle Obama has shared a number of public social media post expressing their love.

Over the past few months, divorce rumors have begun to spread after Michelle began to stay under the radar, as Barack has been spotted on at least three occasions at major public events without his wife.

The rumors began in January when she missed former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, which her husband attended alongside current President Donald Trump.

Despite the rumors, Michelle and Barack have maintained a united front on social media. While celebrating Michelle's birthday and Valentine's Day, they expressed their enduring love and admiration for each other publicly.

A source who worked closely with the former first couple back when they lived at the White House told Page Six, "They don’t pretend that they have this Camelot relationship. They’re not trying to present that they’re this magical couple."

