Michelle Obama Reveals the 'Bedtime' Battles She Has With Husband Barack as Their Marital Issues Are Exposed: 'He Just Doesn't Understand'

As OK! previously reported, the former first lady-turned-podcast host shared her pet peeve about her husband to her sibling Craig Robinson on the premiere episode of their new show "IMO," which aired on Wednesday, March 12.

"Barack, you know, he had to adjust to what on time was for me," Michelle told her brother.

"Because he was on that island time," Craig added, hinting at Barack’s lack of punctuality and referencing his brother-in-law’s Hawaiian roots.

Michelle revealed how "when it’s time to leave," she would notice her husband "getting up and going to the bathroom" and doing other things that would lead to them being late to scheduled functions.

"I was like, ‘Dude, a 3 o’clock departure means you’ve done all that,’ you know, it’s like, don’t start looking for your glasses at the 3 o’clock departure," she explained.