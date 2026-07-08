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'Stalking His Prey': Megyn Kelly Draws Chilling Comparison Between Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson and Bryan Kohberger

Photo of Megyn Kelly, Tyler Robinson, Bryan Kohberger
Source: MEGA; The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube

Megyn Kelly suggested that Tyler Robinson 'stalked his prey' similar to Bryan Kohberger.

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July 7 2026, Published 8:12 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly drew chilling comparisons between Charlie Kirk's suspected killer, Tyler Robinson and convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger.

"This guy's giving Bryan Kohberger vibes with the multiple visits before, and even going back after midnight the day that the evening of the crime, like after the crime was committed," Kelly, 55, explained during the Tuesday, July 7, broadcast of The Megyn Kelly Show.

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Megyn Kelly on Tyler Robinson's Court Appearance

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Photo of Megyn Kelly's comments come as Tyler Robinson faced Erika Kirk in court for the first time.
Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube

Megyn Kelly's comments come as Tyler Robinson faced Erika Kirk in court for the first time.

Kelly's comments come as a week-long preliminary hearing kicked off on Monday, July 6, in Utah, which is set to determine whether prosecutors have strong enough evidence to try Robinson for aggravated murder. Prosecutors are reportedly seeking the death penalty in the case, per CBS News.

The court was played video of Robinson's movements at Utah Valley University before Kirk was shot on September 10, 2025, where he was seen buying Chick-fil-A and making contact with Kirk's staff, before returning to campus in a different outfit to allegedly shoot the far right activist.

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Megyn Kelly Compared Tyler Robinson to Bryan Kohberger

Photo of Bryan Kohberger was found guilty in the murders of four University of Idaho students.
Source: MEGA

Bryan Kohberger was found guilty in the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Kelly compared Robinson to Kohberger, a university assistant who was found guilty in the 2022 murders of four students. Kohberger famously had no known ties to his victims, but reportedly was "stalking the neighborhood" and identified one of his victims by name before stabbing them to death.

The evidence suggested that Kohberger may have been targeting one victim specifically due to unreciprocated romantic interest.

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Tyler Robinson 'Stalked His Prey'

Photo of Megyn Kelly said prosecutors need to prove that Tyler Robinson 'stalked his prey.'
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly said prosecutors need to prove that Tyler Robinson 'stalked his prey.'

"The prosecution needs to prove they want to prove that this was him, that he stalked his prey," Kelly claimed. "He showed up at 8:30 a.m. the morning of Charlie's appearance, that he was there for an hour. They said it took him, he arrived at 8:30 and he left at 9:25 and in that time he went to the quad, and he made contact with a TP USA representative."

Kelly suggested that Robinson could've been asking Kirk's staff about his wherabouts that day, adding, "Who knows that poor Turning Point rep will probably wind up being a witness and had no idea right who they're talking to or who they're giving information to."

Erika Kirk Faced Her Husband's Accused Killer in Court

Photo of Erika Kirk came face to face with Tyler Robinson for the first time in court this week.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk came face to face with Tyler Robinson for the first time in court this week.

The hearing marked the first time Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, saw her husband's killer in court.

Prior to the hearing, she issued a joint statement alongside Charlie's parents and sisters, writing, "Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children. We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives."

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