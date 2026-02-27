Megyn Kelly Exposes Decades-Old Photo of Bill Clinton 'Looking Down the Chest' of Her Friend Moments Before Epstein Testimony: 'Hound Dog Behavior'
Feb. 27 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
Leave it to Megyn Kelly to pull out receipts at the final hour.
During the Thursday, February 27, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the television journalist shared a decades-old photo of what she claimed was former President Bill Clinton "looking down the chest" of one of her young friends.
Kelly exposed the image just hours before Clinton was set to testify in front of the House Oversight Committee about his former friendship with late child predator Jeffrey Epstein.
The podcast host claimed the photo was taken of Clinton and her two friends at the Bombay Club in Washington, D.C., in 1999, when he was sill president. Kelly said the photo was snapped shortly after Clinton was impeached over his affair scandal involving Monica Lewinsky.
"I’m not saying this is a crime," Kelly mentioned, however, she felt the photo was proof Clinton's actions didn't change much following his impeachment.
Megyn Kelly Claims Bill Clinton 'Was Not Shamed' After Monica Lewinsky Scandal
She declared: "Bill was not shamed at all — after the Monica Lewinsky scandal — out of his hound dog behavior, to put it mildly."
"Yes, he is looking down the chest of my friend, Meg Florence, and that’s my other friend in the foreground, Abby Rittman. He’s basically got his hand on her side b---," Kelly claimed, alleging Clinton's wife, Hillary, and their daughter, Chelsea, were present at the restaurant as the picture was taken.
"I’m just saying [he was] not chastised at all as a result of Lewinsky," she alleged.
Megyn released the photo moments before Bill began his deposition in front of the House Oversight Committee on Friday, February 27.
Both Bill and Hillary were called to testify over their past association with Jeffrey and his convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The former president and first lady have both repeatedly denied prior knowledge of Jeffrey's crimes and neither have been accused of any wrongdoing in connection to the infamous trafficking scheme.
'I Saw Nothing'
While Bill previously admitted to having a friendship with the disgraced financier in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Hillary claimed she did not "recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein" during her testimony on Thursday.
In his opening statement on Friday, Bill declared: "I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong."
"As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing – I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals," he continued.