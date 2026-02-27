Megyn Kelly Exposes Decades-Old Photo of Bill Clinton 'Looking Down the Chest' of Her Friend Moments Before Epstein Testimony: 'Hound Dog Behavior'

Article continues below advertisement

Leave it to Megyn Kelly to pull out receipts at the final hour. During the Thursday, February 27, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the television journalist shared a decades-old photo of what she claimed was former President Bill Clinton "looking down the chest" of one of her young friends. Kelly exposed the image just hours before Clinton was set to testify in front of the House Oversight Committee about his former friendship with late child predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly shared a photo of Bill Clinton and her two friends from 1999.

The podcast host claimed the photo was taken of Clinton and her two friends at the Bombay Club in Washington, D.C., in 1999, when he was sill president. Kelly said the photo was snapped shortly after Clinton was impeached over his affair scandal involving Monica Lewinsky. "I’m not saying this is a crime," Kelly mentioned, however, she felt the photo was proof Clinton's actions didn't change much following his impeachment.

Megyn Kelly Claims Bill Clinton 'Was Not Shamed' After Monica Lewinsky Scandal

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly claimed Bill Clinton 'was not shamed' after his Monica Lewinsky scandal.

She declared: "Bill was not shamed at all — after the Monica Lewinsky scandal — out of his hound dog behavior, to put it mildly." "Yes, he is looking down the chest of my friend, Meg Florence, and that’s my other friend in the foreground, Abby Rittman. He’s basically got his hand on her side b---," Kelly claimed, alleging Clinton's wife, Hillary, and their daughter, Chelsea, were present at the restaurant as the picture was taken. "I’m just saying [he was] not chastised at all as a result of Lewinsky," she alleged.

Source: MEGA Bill Clinton was friends with Jeffrey Epstein in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Megyn released the photo moments before Bill began his deposition in front of the House Oversight Committee on Friday, February 27. Both Bill and Hillary were called to testify over their past association with Jeffrey and his convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. The former president and first lady have both repeatedly denied prior knowledge of Jeffrey's crimes and neither have been accused of any wrongdoing in connection to the infamous trafficking scheme.

'I Saw Nothing'

Source: MEGA Bill and Hillary Clinton were both called to testify about their past connection to Jeffrey Epstein.