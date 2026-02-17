NEWS Hillary Clinton Demands Ex-Prince Andrew Testify Before U.S. Congress Ahead of Her Own Deposition: 'I Just Want It to Be Fair' Source: mega The former U.S. Secretary of State has called for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to provide testimony regarding his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Allie Fasanella Feb. 17 2026, Updated 2:28 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Hillary Clinton wants Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to start talking about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. On Monday, February 16, the former U.S. Secretary of State — who will appear for a filmed deposition in the probe — said in an interview, "I think everyone should testify who was asked to testify." "I just want it to be fair. I want everyone treated the same way," she told the BBC.

Article continues below advertisement

Hillary Clinton Will Testify Before Congress Next Week

Source: mega Hillary Clinton is scheduled to appear for a filmed deposition on Thursday, February 26.

The one-time Democratic presidential candidate's remarks come after she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, confirmed they would testify amid the ongoing investigation into the late pedophile's s-- trafficking scheme. The pair agreed to provide testimony next week to avoid contempt of Congress proceedings. Both initially refused to be questioned, claiming they had already provided sworn statements. If the vote to hold them in contempt had gone through, the Clintons could have faced penalties such as a fine of up to $100,000 and imprisonment for up to year.

Article continues below advertisement

'They Ignored All of It'

Source: mega The Clintons were threatened to be held in contempt of Congress if they didn't talk.

Despite agreeing to appear before Congress, Hillary, 78, took to social media on Thursday, February 5, to express her frustration over the situation. "For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath," she wrote on X. "They ignored all of it." The former first lady added, "They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton Is Pictured in the Epstein Files

Source: mega Bill Clinton was friendly with the late s-- offender and his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Bill's past bond with the pedophile was exposed in December 2025 when the Department of Justice released the first batch of Epstein files. The politician was pictured partying with the disgraced financier, as well his currently imprisoned co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. In one photo, he's seen swimming in a lavish indoor pool with Ghislaine and another woman whose face was redacted. Another shot shows him posing with the late "King of Pop," Michael Jackson.

Ex-Prince Andrew Is Ignoring the Committee's Interview Requests

Source: mega Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been ignoring the committee's interview requests.