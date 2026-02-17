Hillary Clinton Demands Ex-Prince Andrew Testify Before U.S. Congress Ahead of Her Own Deposition: 'I Just Want It to Be Fair'
Feb. 17 2026, Updated 2:28 p.m. ET
Hillary Clinton wants Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to start talking about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
On Monday, February 16, the former U.S. Secretary of State — who will appear for a filmed deposition in the probe — said in an interview, "I think everyone should testify who was asked to testify."
"I just want it to be fair. I want everyone treated the same way," she told the BBC.
Hillary Clinton Will Testify Before Congress Next Week
The one-time Democratic presidential candidate's remarks come after she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, confirmed they would testify amid the ongoing investigation into the late pedophile's s-- trafficking scheme.
The pair agreed to provide testimony next week to avoid contempt of Congress proceedings. Both initially refused to be questioned, claiming they had already provided sworn statements.
If the vote to hold them in contempt had gone through, the Clintons could have faced penalties such as a fine of up to $100,000 and imprisonment for up to year.
'They Ignored All of It'
Despite agreeing to appear before Congress, Hillary, 78, took to social media on Thursday, February 5, to express her frustration over the situation.
"For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath," she wrote on X. "They ignored all of it."
The former first lady added, "They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction."
- Ex-Prince Andrew Ignoring Oversight Committee's Interview Requests as U.K. Police Review Fresh Jeffrey Epstein-Related Allegations
- Ghislaine Maxwell to 'Plead the Fifth' as She Refuses to Testify Before Congress Without Clemency Amid Ongoing Jeffrey Epstein Probe
- 'This Is a Continuing Nightmare': Ex-Prince Andrew 'Fears Being Fed to the Lions' as More Photos With Jeffrey Epstein Emerge
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bill Clinton Is Pictured in the Epstein Files
Bill's past bond with the pedophile was exposed in December 2025 when the Department of Justice released the first batch of Epstein files.
The politician was pictured partying with the disgraced financier, as well his currently imprisoned co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. In one photo, he's seen swimming in a lavish indoor pool with Ghislaine and another woman whose face was redacted.
Another shot shows him posing with the late "King of Pop," Michael Jackson.
Ex-Prince Andrew Is Ignoring the Committee's Interview Requests
The ex-prince's connection to the convicted s-- offender was also well-documented, and whistleblower Virginia Giuffre alleged she had sexual relations with Andrew at just 17.
The disgraced former Duke of York, 65, was even stripped of all his royal titles last fall, as well as evicted from his longtime home.
More recently, it was revealed that British police have been reviewing fresh allegations that the late financier trafficked women to the U.K. to sleep with Andrew in 2010.
However, he's been ignoring the committee's interview requests, according to top-ranking Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia.