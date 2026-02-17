or
Hillary Clinton Demands Ex-Prince Andrew Testify Before U.S. Congress Ahead of Her Own Deposition: 'I Just Want It to Be Fair'

composite photo of hillary clinton and ex-prince andrew
Source: mega

The former U.S. Secretary of State has called for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to provide testimony regarding his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Feb. 17 2026, Updated 2:28 p.m. ET

Hillary Clinton wants Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to start talking about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

On Monday, February 16, the former U.S. Secretary of State — who will appear for a filmed deposition in the probe — said in an interview, "I think everyone should testify who was asked to testify."

"I just want it to be fair. I want everyone treated the same way," she told the BBC.

Hillary Clinton Will Testify Before Congress Next Week

image of Hillary Clinton is scheduled to appear for a filmed deposition on Thursday, February 26.
Source: mega

Hillary Clinton is scheduled to appear for a filmed deposition on Thursday, February 26.

The one-time Democratic presidential candidate's remarks come after she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, confirmed they would testify amid the ongoing investigation into the late pedophile's s-- trafficking scheme.

The pair agreed to provide testimony next week to avoid contempt of Congress proceedings. Both initially refused to be questioned, claiming they had already provided sworn statements.

If the vote to hold them in contempt had gone through, the Clintons could have faced penalties such as a fine of up to $100,000 and imprisonment for up to year.

'They Ignored All of It'

image of The Clintons were threatened to be held in contempt of Congress if they didn't talk.
Source: mega

The Clintons were threatened to be held in contempt of Congress if they didn't talk.

Despite agreeing to appear before Congress, Hillary, 78, took to social media on Thursday, February 5, to express her frustration over the situation.

"For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath," she wrote on X. "They ignored all of it."

The former first lady added, "They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction."

Hillary Clinton

Bill Clinton Is Pictured in the Epstein Files

image of Bill Clinton was friendly with the late s-- offender and his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: mega

Bill Clinton was friendly with the late s-- offender and his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Bill's past bond with the pedophile was exposed in December 2025 when the Department of Justice released the first batch of Epstein files.

The politician was pictured partying with the disgraced financier, as well his currently imprisoned co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. In one photo, he's seen swimming in a lavish indoor pool with Ghislaine and another woman whose face was redacted.

Another shot shows him posing with the late "King of Pop," Michael Jackson.

Ex-Prince Andrew Is Ignoring the Committee's Interview Requests

image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been ignoring the committee's interview requests.
Source: mega

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been ignoring the committee's interview requests.

The ex-prince's connection to the convicted s-- offender was also well-documented, and whistleblower Virginia Giuffre alleged she had sexual relations with Andrew at just 17.

The disgraced former Duke of York, 65, was even stripped of all his royal titles last fall, as well as evicted from his longtime home.

More recently, it was revealed that British police have been reviewing fresh allegations that the late financier trafficked women to the U.K. to sleep with Andrew in 2010.

However, he's been ignoring the committee's interview requests, according to top-ranking Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia.

