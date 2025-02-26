Monica Lewinsky Suggests Bill Clinton Should Have Resigned or Found a Way Not to 'Throw' Her 'Under the Bus' After Affair Scandal

"I felt like this having become public was my fault. Because I had confided in Linda [Tripp]. And so if I had not confided in her, I felt as if this wouldn't have become public," she continued. "There was an enormous amount of guilt. I didn't want him to lose his job."

"Then there was a part of me that was so humiliated and to kind of have the most powerful man in the world saying that, you know, basically you’re damaged goods, like is not something, not something you want as a 51-year-old woman and not something you want as a 24-year-old woman," Lewinsky added.