Megyn Kelly Forced to Compliment Jimmy Kimmel in Shocking Move

Article continues below advertisement

MAGA podcaster Megyn Kelly revealed that Jimmy Kimmel's emotional moment at Adam Carolla’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony made her develop a "soft spot" for the late-night host, a complete reversal she had promised herself she would never do. Kelly made the admission during an interview on "The Megyn Kelly Show" with comedian and radio host Carolla. A long-time conservative voice and co-creator of The Man Show, he has remained close friends with Kimmel since 1994 despite their vastly different political viewpoints. During his speech honoring Carolla last week, Kimmel became emotional as he detailed his friend’s journey to success.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Made Me Have a Soft Spot for Jimmy Kimmel'

Source: MEGA 'It made me have a soft spot for Jimmy Kimmel. I'm not going to lie,' Megyn Kelly admitted.

“Adam and I, as you probably know, don’t agree much when it comes to politics, but I love him dearly,” Kimmel said. “I’ve never worked with anyone funnier. I am proud of him. I am.” Addressing Carolla regarding his Walk of Fame honor, Kelly confessed, “You went and did something when you got that star that made me do something I promised I'd never do, which is have a soft spot in my heart for Jimmy Kimmel. It made me have a soft spot for Jimmy Kimmel. I'm not going to lie.” The former Fox News host then played a clip of Carolla’s speech in which he thanked Kimmel for “always promoting me and always making sure that I did the right thing.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Good for Him for Showing Up'

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel and Adam Carolla have a close friendship despite their differing political views.

“I love your friendship. It’s a reminder that our partisan leanings don’t have to divide us in our personal relationships,” Kelly said. “Good for him for showing up and saying what he did, and for always having your back and for you as well, Adam. Congrats. That’s awesome.” This confession was a surprising turn, given Kelly's frequent and sharp public criticisms of Kimmel. Before this interview, Kelly had repeatedly blasted Kimmel for inserting progressive politics into late-night television. Some of their most notable clashes included her criticism of Kimmel's highly publicized emotional monologues, including his tearful reactions to political outcomes like Donald Trump's election.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel's Chat With Michelle Obama Enraged Megyn Kelly

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly previously slammed Jimmy Kimmel after his appearance on Michelle Obama's podcast.

She publicly slammed Kimmel after he argued on Michelle Obama's podcast that the comedic icon Johnny Carson would also have broken his strict "no-politics" rule to speak out against Trump. Kelly responded by accusing Kimmel of "hubris" and lacking humility. She fiercely condemned Kimmel over a highly controversial monologue parodying the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, leading to a massive blowout between conservative media circles and the late-night host. She called the comedian a "despicable pig" after his show was temporarily suspended in the wake of his benign comments on the assassination of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk. Despite her deep-seated disapproval of Kimmel's political commentary, witnessing his genuine, emotional support for his lifelong friend temporarily broke through the political animosity.

Adam Carolla Defended Jimmy Kimmel's Melania Trump Joke

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel faced backlash after jokingly calling Melania Trump an 'expectant widow.'