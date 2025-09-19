'He's a Despicable Pig': Megyn Kelly Admits She's 'Absolutely Thrilled' Over 'Jerk' Jimmy Kimmel's Show Suspension

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly attacked Jimmy Kimmel and gloated about his late-night show being suspended indefinitely during the Thursday, September 18, episode of her eponymous podcast. Kelly said Jimmy Kimmel Live! being pulled off the air the day prior because of his comments about Charlie Kirk's murder was "good news," declaring, "we're absolutely thrilled."

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Celebrates Jimmy Kimmel's Show Suspension

Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly called Jimmy Kimmel a 'despicable pig' for his comments about Charlie Kirk's murder.

"We won't miss him at all. Frankly, all the liberal tears crying all over X is only making it better… It's wonderful to see them upset," the mom-of-three continued, calling the comedian "unkind," "a buffoon" and "a jerk." "He's fired. We'll see. Unless Disney bends the knee," she added. "But right now, it's not looking good for Jimbo."

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Charlie Kirk's Death?

Source: mega On Wednesday, September 17, it was announced that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was suspended indefinitely.

She went on to shame Kimmel for not apologizing for his remarks and played his comments that resulted in the indefinite suspension. "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid [suspect Tyler Robinson] who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," the dad-of-four said of the right-wing activist's September 10 death.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel also poked fun at how Donald Trump replied to being asked how he was doing after his supporter's murder, as the president said, "I think very good," before moving on to talk about White House renovations. "He's at the fourth stage of grief: construction. Demolition, construction," he joked. "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend; this is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, OK?"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Journalist Calls Kimmel 'a Despicable Pig'

Source: mega The podcast admitted she's 'thrilled' Kimmel's show was taken off the air.

"He's a despicable pig, and he said that when he knew that it wasn't the case, the evidence had been ubiquitous about this person's left-leaning and commitment to left-wing ideology," the podcast host stated of suspect Robinson. "Did he come out on the air on Tuesday night and try to correct his lie? No, because it was a lie. It was an intentional misstatement of fact meant to mislead you. It was not a mistake, as some left-wing defenders are saying right now on X and his plan on Wednesday was not to go out and apologize that night either."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: abc The comedian refused to apologize for his comments.