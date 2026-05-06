ENTERTAINMENT Megyn Kelly Fumes Over 'Nightmare' Blake Lively Settling With Justin Baldoni: 'You Ruined Your Own Reputation!' Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube; MEGA Megyn Kelly brutally bashed Blake Lively as a 'terrorist' and 'Me Too Stolen Valor Thief' after her settlement with Justin Baldoni. Lesley Abravanel May 6 2026, Published 11:24 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Following the Monday, May 5, announcement of an out-of-court settlement between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, podcaster Megyn Kelly viciously bashed the actress as a “Me Too Stolen Valor Thief,” saying Lively's reputation is "in tatters" and "in ruins.” The settlement ended a complex legal battle that began in late 2024, involving accusations of sexual harassment by Lively and countersuits for defamation by Baldoni following their film, It Ends With Us. Kelly argued that the settlement, which reportedly involved no money exchanged, occurred because the truth about Lively’s behavior became too "devastating" for her to continue the legal fight. Kelly claimed that Hollywood offers for Lively have "dried up" and that "no director wants to work with you" because they view her as a "nightmare.” Throughout the 18-month saga, Kelly repeatedly referred to Lively as a "serial fraudster" and compared her to Amber Heard, whose high-profile legal battle with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, culminated in a 2022 defamation trial, alleging that Lively launched "fake Me Too" accusations against Baldoni.

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Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly went off on Blake Lively.

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"You filed a lawsuit and tried to viciously ruin a man's life. And for that we do not forgive you...""@MegynKelly breaks down the TRUTH about why Blake Lively settled with Justin Baldoni for zero money.



Watch and download:https://t.co/F96HgI7HIW pic.twitter.com/L7w8IDyp5a — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) May 5, 2026 Source: @MegynKellyShow/X Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settled their legal battle.

Kelly noted that Lively's brand was ruined because she "started a fight she cannot win" and that the public backlash was organic rather than a "smear campaign" by Baldoni, as Lively had alleged. “It's the reason she settled, because they never relented. They kept confronting her via the media with the truth about her behavior toward Justin Baldoni and toward the press and toward others, and all the things she did that made everyone loathe her, and it was devastating for her. Her reputation is in tatters. It is in ruins. Thanks to her,” Kelly said on her Tuesday, May 5, show. Following the settlement, Kelly's blunt advice to Lively was to "shut the f--- up about your bad PR" and stop trying to act like a victim in public. “This is where I want to offer a free PR lesson to Blake Lively, to Meghan Markle, another person who wasn't at the Met Gala, even though her good friends the Kardashians were all there and very tight with the co-chair, Lauren Sánchez, couldn't quite manage to get an invite for that loser,” Kelly sneered.

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Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly told Blake Lively to 'shut up' over the legal drama.

She continued, “But both women need the same lesson, and I am just the gal to provide it. When you come under withering attack by the media, which happens to virtually every public figure at one point or another in his or her life, there is only one play: Be quiet and take it. I know you can go out there, you can complain, you can fight back. It's fine to correct the record… Ideally, without too much emotion, you can correct the record. But don't make a huge deal out of it. Don't call additional attention to the terrible things being said about you… at least let time pass. Ideally months before you get out there and subtly say something about it, because it only caused more attention to the negative thing that's being said about you. And on top of that, Americans don't want to hear it. They don't want to hear it.” Kelly, who has taken her own misogynist punches from the likes of President Donald Trump, seems to think Lively deserves any backlash she receives. “They don't care about your PR problems, Blake Lively. You're married to Ryan Reynolds. He's reportedly worth $400 million. You yourself reportedly earned $21 million in the eight years preceding the filing of this lawsuit, according to those involved in the case. So you're earning, what, $4 million and change per film. That's not bad for you. You're really not that talented. You're really just the Gossip Girl actress. Your life is grand. You have four wonderful children. You live in some huge mansion… You're doing great. Shut up. You got your liquor company, you got your hair company. Shut the f--- up about your bad PR, which amounted to a month's worth of negative articles, which he didn't even generate,” Kelly crowed.

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Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly said the actress 'ruined' her reputation.

The former Fox News host was unrelenting in her profane lashing of the Gossip Girl star. “But honestly, even if he had, shut up. We don't care. America has its own problems, and they look like real problems, not your stupid problems… Cry me a river. You ruined your own reputation by telegraphing to the world that you could not take a rhetorical punch in the face, that you were so thin-skinned you had to run and file a lawsuit, and on top of that, try to ruin a man with less power than you,” she continued. Kelly also blasted Lively’s pal and pop titan Taylor Swift, calling her one of her “dragons.” “It's almost impossible actually, to be dubbed a bully in those circumstances. If you have equal or the other person has greater power than you, you're not bullying them at all. That wasn't the case here. She and her dragons, Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds, her best friend and her husband, and Blake herself had way more power than Justin Baldoni, and she was determined to ruin his life, to dub him as a mean, to her as a sexual predator… to misrepresent his emails, his behavior on set, that of his partners from Wayfarer, and she did not care at all. She just wanted to cloak herself in fake MeToo glory. She was a MeToo Stolen Valor thief,” she said.

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly called Blake Lively a 'nightmare.'