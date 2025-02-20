'Mortified' Blake Lively Apologized to 'It Ends With Us' Screenwriter Over Ryan Reynolds Secretly Rewriting Scene, Amended Lawsuit Reveals
The amended lawsuit Blake Lively filed against It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni revealed more details about how her husband, Ryan Reynolds, may have had too much creative say on the film.
In fact, the paperwork discovered the actress reached "out to the movie's screenwriter, Christy Hall, after she was questioned about an impromptu comment Ms. Lively made about Mr. Reynolds' input on the rooftop scene in the Film."
"Ms. Lively expressed a heartfelt apology that her comment resulted in questions to Ms. Hall, which Ms. Hall graciously accepted, sharing that she did not take Ms. Lively's comment personally," the filing stated.
The remarks in question were likely referring to the mom-of-four's red carpet confession when she spilled to a reporter, "The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it. Nobody knows that but you now. We help each other. He works on everything I do; I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his."
The lawsuit revealed the Gossip Girl alum sent Hall a lengthy apology after she heard the writer was asked about the edits during press interivews.
"I heard you were ambushed at your junket with a question about something I said on the red carpet. I feel awful. I never would've said anything that I thought could be used against you, or anyone," Lively insisted. "I was just proud of my partner and feeling grateful for the ways in which he shows up for me. I believe firmly that two things can be true. In this case, he can show up for me and do great work doing so, and you can do great work which got us all here."
The Betty Buzz founder then seemingly alluded to the sexual harassment claims she made against Baldoni, stating, "I was frazzled for a multitude of reasons that you may know something about, or not. But in that moment, all I was trying to focus on was love and positivity. And the key source of that for me is my family."
"I'm mortified how that translated with regard to you though. I pride myself in being thoughtful and trying not to step in land mines. But I did. It was such an avoidable, own goal. And I’m so sorry for any upset or hurt it may have caused you, or left you feeling badly in any way," the star continued. "That was never my intention. I was thinking about audiences loving real life love and seeing that on screen is inspiring. I should've been holding all of that AND you while speaking publicly and I didn't do that. I'm sorry."
The actress noted she praised Hall multiple times in her interviews but acknowledged the remarks about "where I give my husband credit for his invisible work he did on the movie" blew up more than the others.
Lively concluded her message by penning, "Today is a congratulations, a celebration and an I'm sorry for any upset I may have caused in an otherwise beautiful moment."