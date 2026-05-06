Blake Lively 'Wouldn't Miss an Opportunity to Play Princess' at 2026 Met Gala After Settling Legal Battle, Billy Bush Says
May 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
In a TikTok video posted on Monday, May 4, television host Billy Bush described actress Blake Lively's appearance at the 2026 Met Gala as a "total head scratcher.”
After a four-year absence, Lively made a surprise return to the gala for the exhibition theme "Costume Art," wearing an archival Atelier Versace gown from the Spring 2006 collection.
Her appearance occurred just hours after it was announced she had settled a high-profile legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.
The agreement was announced just two weeks before a federal trial was scheduled to begin.
In a joint statement, both parties expressed pride in the final film and emphasized their shared commitment to raising awareness for domestic violence survivors.
Before the settlement, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman had dismissed 10 of Lively's 13 original claims, including her sexual harassment and defamation allegations against Baldoni.
The trial would have focused on Lively's claims of retaliation and breach of contract against Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios.
In 2025, the judge also dismissed Baldoni's $400 million defamation countersuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist.
Following the intense public scrutiny and legal battles surrounding the film It Ends With Us and her relationship with Baldoni, Bush expressed surprise at her high-profile appearance on Monday.
The comment was made in a "Hot Mics with Billy Bush" segment immediately following her appearance at the event.
Bush has been highly critical of Lively's actions in her alleged power struggle with her costar, calling her tactics overreaching and damaging.
- Megyn Kelly Claims 'No One Wants to Cast' Blake Lively After She 'Tried to Ruin' Justin Baldoni: 'Offers Have Dried Up'
- Piers Morgan Slams Blake Lively’s ‘Disingenuous’ and ‘Pathetic’ Statement Following Major Blow in Justin Baldoni Legal Battle
- 'Not So Nice!': Blake Lively's High School Classmate 'Not Surprised' by 'Nasty' Stories Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
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Bush argued that Lively has "overstepped" and questioned her public persona.
Social media had mixed feelings about Bush’s comments, with some siding with him and others not so much.
“Like she would miss an opportunity to play Princess. She would’ve had an embarrassing loss in court; she had to settle,” said one.
Another joined in on the Lively bashing, posting, “Billy, I think we have all learned from this what a terrible, mean girl Blake Lively is. Ryan is even meaner than his wife. Why anyone cares about these two narcissists amazes me. I hope their kids have a really good nanny to raise them properly.”
Others cried misogyny, with one chastising Bush for his comment, saying, “No head scratching, a woman dares to exist, men don't like it, women with internalized misogyny jump on the hate bandwagon. But a woman still dares to exist.”
“You are friends with Trump, why not look into all of his lawsuits and Epstein connections. Blake is convenient to criticize like all women are to you,” added another.