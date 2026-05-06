CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Blake Lively 'Wouldn't Miss an Opportunity to Play Princess' at 2026 Met Gala After Settling Legal Battle, Billy Bush Says Source: MEGA Billy Bush called Blake Lively's surprise Met Gala appearance a total head-scratcher following news of her settlement with Justin Baldoni. Lesley Abravanel May 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a TikTok video posted on Monday, May 4, television host Billy Bush described actress Blake Lively's appearance at the 2026 Met Gala as a "total head scratcher.” After a four-year absence, Lively made a surprise return to the gala for the exhibition theme "Costume Art," wearing an archival Atelier Versace gown from the Spring 2006 collection. Her appearance occurred just hours after it was announced she had settled a high-profile legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. The agreement was announced just two weeks before a federal trial was scheduled to begin. In a joint statement, both parties expressed pride in the final film and emphasized their shared commitment to raising awareness for domestic violence survivors.

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Source: MEGA Blake Lively was seen at the 2026 Met Gala.

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Blake just showed up on the red carpet at the Met Gala… This is a total head scratcher. #BlakeLively #JustinBaldoni #ItEndsWithUs #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Xv2tdvaceZ — Hot Mics with Billy Bush (@hotmicsbilly) May 5, 2026 Source: @hotmicsbilly/X Billy Bush weighed in on Blake Lively's appearance.

Before the settlement, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman had dismissed 10 of Lively's 13 original claims, including her sexual harassment and defamation allegations against Baldoni. The trial would have focused on Lively's claims of retaliation and breach of contract against Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios. In 2025, the judge also dismissed Baldoni's $400 million defamation countersuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist.

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Source: MEGA Blake Lively settled her lawsuit with Justin Baldoni before the Met Gala.

Following the intense public scrutiny and legal battles surrounding the film It Ends With Us and her relationship with Baldoni, Bush expressed surprise at her high-profile appearance on Monday. The comment was made in a "Hot Mics with Billy Bush" segment immediately following her appearance at the event. Bush has been highly critical of Lively's actions in her alleged power struggle with her costar, calling her tactics overreaching and damaging.

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Source: MEGA Billy Bush said 'she had to settle.'

Bush argued that Lively has "overstepped" and questioned her public persona. Social media had mixed feelings about Bush’s comments, with some siding with him and others not so much. “Like she would miss an opportunity to play Princess. She would’ve had an embarrassing loss in court; she had to settle,” said one. Another joined in on the Lively bashing, posting, “Billy, I think we have all learned from this what a terrible, mean girl Blake Lively is. Ryan is even meaner than his wife. Why anyone cares about these two narcissists amazes me. I hope their kids have a really good nanny to raise them properly.”

Source: MEGA Blake Lively has been in a bitter legal battle with Justin Baldoni.