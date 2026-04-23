Politics 'He's Not a Loyal Man': Megyn Kelly Rips Into 'Petty' Donald Trump as Feud Explodes Source: MEGA; @MEGYNKELLY/YOUTUBE Megyn Kelly dove deep into her escalating feud with Donald Trump, calling him disloyal, easily bought and a 'cornered animal.' Lesley Abravanel April 23 2026, Published 10:17 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly ramped up her feud with President Donald Trump, whom she described as an amoral, petty thin-skinned man. “He's not a moral man. He's obviously not the greatest husband in the world. And he's extremely petty and thin-skinned…There’s no loyalty in return from Trump. Ever,” she said during an interview with embattled comedian Russell Brand, who is facing multiple charges of rape and sexual assault in the United Kingdom, on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Wednesday, April 22. She also said Trump has been easily bought.

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Megyn Kelly on Trump:



“He's not a moral man. He's obviously not the greatest husband in the world. And he's extremely petty and thin-skinned…There’s no loyalty in return from Trump. Ever.” pic.twitter.com/zfYBsvxSPQ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 23, 2026 Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X Megyn Kelly called Donald Trump 'petty.'

“I don't know. I'm maybe I'm naive. I'm I'm old, but I'm naive. I don't, I just thought that Trump really meant it when he promised to buck the system,” Kelly said. “This is not what his base wanted. And it's unfortunate. I didn't think Trump could be bought. I really believed that he couldn't. It's hugely disappointing.” While she acknowledged these negative traits, she maintained that many supporters choose to overlook them because they believe he is the necessary choice for the country. She explained why many people were drawn to the 79-year-old president, saying, “I think many of us just like Trump, you know, we like his personality. But then the other truth of it is there are aspects of his personality which are obviously not good and that we've mostly just chosen to overlook,” she admitted. The former Fox News host also noted that the war in Iran has been a huge breaking point between MAGA loyalists and the POTUS.

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Source: @MEGYNKELLY/YOUTUBE Megyn Kelly voted for Donald Trump in 2024.

“He’s extremely petty and thin-skinned. And what we're seeing right now is he's turning on his most loyal supporters because they don't support this war and getting in bed with people who hate him and have hated him from the beginning and were the original never Trumpers,” she added. Kelly addressed the latest feud Trump has with her and ex-loyalists like former Fox News star Tucker Carlson. “Meanwhile, there are many who are over here who have loved Trump for many, many years. We've had our skirmishes in the past. Tucker's had skirmishes with him. I have, too. but who fought harder than a lot of others during the lawfare against him to make sure people knew that it was Stood up for him during the actual electoral contest to make sure people understood what was at stake and why head to be the choice who he, you know, there's no loyalty in return ever from Trump. Ever,” she said.

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Source: @MEGYNKELLY/YOUTUBE Megyn Kelly does not agree with the Iran war.

The former Trump supporter noted that the petulant POTUS treats anyone with a principled disagreement as "the enemy.” She criticized Trump for "turning on his most loyal supporters" who oppose the war in Iran, while aligning himself with former "Never Trumpers" like far-right influencer Ben Shapiro and Kelly's nemesis Fox News host Mark Levin. “If you have a principal disagreement with something he does, you're the enemy. And at this particular moment, he's alienating so many of his core supporters, biggest believers, and boosters and running to people who have not been able to stand him for 10 years, like a Mark Levin, or a Ben Shapiro, who actively was against Trump. He was a total [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis guy. He only went on board with Trump when DeSantis was, of course, toast, and he had no choice but to save his audience and get on board with the Republican nominee,” she explained.

Source: MEGA Kelly said that the Iran war has put Trump in a dangerously precarious position.