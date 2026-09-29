'She's Bombing!': Megyn Kelly Goes Off on 'Deranged' Madonna's 2026 VMAs Performance

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly is sharing her strong reaction to Madonna's latest MTV Video Music Awards performance. On Sunday, September 27, the music icon opened the show with her first live VMA performance in 23 years. The 68-year-old singer delivered a provocative set filled with suggestive outfits and choreography, which quickly became a talking point for Kelly. “I guess we'll just start with the lasers coming out of her and her dancers' a----. There's video of them gyrating on the stage, simulating s-- acts, with the hips lifting and dropping and lifting and dropping, and I mean, it's really more of a butt exercise they're simulating. If I'm being honest, I don't think most people have s-- like that. Like whoa! All over the place with the hips to keep them. Don't want a moving target; someone could get hurt,’” the podcast host said on “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE Megyn Kelly criticized Madonna's provocative performance at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly then turned her attention to what she saw as another memorable moment from the set. “Again, the picture of class. Sad, but that's what she thinks is entertaining,” Kelly ranted. “She's pretending to pull something out of her a--; there's nothing there... So she's bombing, and she knows she's bombing. She has to say, ‘You didn't get my joke, did you? I've been bowing down to people for too long.’ What the f---? Who? You're Madonna. Who have you bowed down to? Give me a break. Stop trying to act like you're a victim. You're not a victim. Again, could you please try to find a more empowering narrative for age 68?”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Weighed in on Madonna's Image

Source: STEWART COOK/CBS Madonna opened the show on September 27 with her first live VMA performance in 23 years.

Madonna, who won Artist of the Year at the 2026 VMAs, also drew criticism from Kelly over the way she presented herself during the ceremony. The conservative speaker said the “Popular” hitmaker “stinks in desperation.” “This is her while Charli XCX performs, Madonna is in a bathroom stall, grinding aggressively against a guy. Okay, we get it. You really want us to picture you having postmenopausal s--? Got it. I guess you do you,” Kelly said, referring to the part of the performance near the end. Madonna performed a medley of new songs from her album Confessions II, with Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX making guest appearances.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Brought Up Pamela Anderson

Source: FRANCIS SPECKER/CBS Megyn Kelly questioned Madonna's approach to performing and presenting herself at age 68.

Kelly also pointed to Pamela Anderson as someone Madonna could look to when considering how to maintain her public image as she gets older. “I don't think she has lost the affection of men. I think men who used to want to s----- with her are looking at her now as like, I like her. She's cool. They're probably not thinking I want to take her to bed, the way they did back in the Barbed Wire days. She doesn't wear any makeup now,” she explained about Anderson. “She looks far less barbified, and she's fine with that.” “My point is simply that trying so desperately to stay in the Sydney Sweeney lane looks just that desperate. It doesn't look attractive. I don't think it's having the intended effect. And I do think there's an opportunity for her to do kind of what Pam Anderson did, which is still have men being like Madonna's cool, good for her," Kelly added.

She’s ‘Aging Like a Deranged Person’

Source: FRANCIS SPECKER/CBS; STEWART COOK/CBS Megyn Kelly said she 'feels sorry' for Madonna and wishes her daughter Lourdes would intervene.