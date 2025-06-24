Megyn Kelly Goes on Tirade About 'Ill' Ariana Grande's Body: 'She Is in the Middle of a Crisis' 

“She needs to put more thought into how to add one half an ounce of fat back onto her body than she does thinking about President Trump being impeached,” Kelly said bluntly.

“Obviously, she is in the middle of a crisis,” she continued. “I’m sorry, but this woman looks ill. She is beyond skinny. She looks dangerously thin, and someone needs to do an intervention to help her. I’m not saying this to be snarky. I genuinely think someone needs to help this woman. She’s obviously troubled.”