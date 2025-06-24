Megyn Kelly Goes on Tirade About 'Ill' Ariana Grande's Body: 'She Is in the Middle of a Crisis'
Megyn Kelly isn’t holding back when it comes to Ariana Grande’s appearance.
On a recent episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the conservative host went off on the pop star after Grande reshared Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call to impeach Donald Trump on Instagram.
Instead of focusing solely on politics, Kelly took aim at Grande’s body — and her mental state.
“She needs to put more thought into how to add one half an ounce of fat back onto her body than she does thinking about President Trump being impeached,” Kelly said bluntly.
“Obviously, she is in the middle of a crisis,” she continued. “I’m sorry, but this woman looks ill. She is beyond skinny. She looks dangerously thin, and someone needs to do an intervention to help her. I’m not saying this to be snarky. I genuinely think someone needs to help this woman. She’s obviously troubled.”
Kelly didn’t stop there as she even questioned Grande’s credibility on political issues.
“Ariana Grande, who as far as I know has done nothing other than sing and dance — which is fine, she seems to be very good at that — would like us to listen to her political opinions now. In particular, her constitutional opinions on whether he’s gone too far," she vented.
The drama began when Grande reposted a message from AOC criticizing Trump’s military actions in Iran.
The original post read, “The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers… It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”
Grande has previously addressed hate comments about her body, as OK! reported. The “Positions” singer got emotional during a 2024 interview when a French reporter asked about beauty standards and the pressure to always look perfect.
“My goodness. I’m not gonna [cry],” Grande said as she held back tears, while Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo, who was beside her, reached out in support.
“I’ve been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all,” Grande explained, referencing her early days on Nickelodeon’s Victorious.
She added, “I think in today’s society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all — commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes, or health, or how they present themselves.”