or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoNEWS

Megyn Kelly Goes on Tirade About 'Ill' Ariana Grande's Body: 'She Is in the Middle of a Crisis' 

megyn kelly slams ariana grande body
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly slammed Ariana Grande’s looks after the singer called for Donald Trump’s impeachment.

By:

June 24 2025, Published 8:58 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly isn’t holding back when it comes to Ariana Grande’s appearance.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly ariana grande trump comments
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly criticized Ariana Grande's appearance on her podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

On a recent episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the conservative host went off on the pop star after Grande reshared Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call to impeach Donald Trump on Instagram.

Instead of focusing solely on politics, Kelly took aim at Grande’s body — and her mental state.

Article continues below advertisement

“She needs to put more thought into how to add one half an ounce of fat back onto her body than she does thinking about President Trump being impeached,” Kelly said bluntly.

“Obviously, she is in the middle of a crisis,” she continued. “I’m sorry, but this woman looks ill. She is beyond skinny. She looks dangerously thin, and someone needs to do an intervention to help her. I’m not saying this to be snarky. I genuinely think someone needs to help this woman. She’s obviously troubled.”

Article continues below advertisement
ariana grande responds to body criticism
Source: MEGA

The conservative host said Ariana Grande looks dangerously thin and called her 'ill.'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly didn’t stop there as she even questioned Grande’s credibility on political issues.

“Ariana Grande, who as far as I know has done nothing other than sing and dance — which is fine, she seems to be very good at that — would like us to listen to her political opinions now. In particular, her constitutional opinions on whether he’s gone too far," she vented.

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
aoc impeachment post ariana reaction
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande reposted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's post to impeach president Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

The drama began when Grande reposted a message from AOC criticizing Trump’s military actions in Iran.

The original post read, “The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers… It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

Article continues below advertisement
ariana grande interview on body standards
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande recently got emotional in an interview about body-shaming.

Article continues below advertisement

Grande has previously addressed hate comments about her body, as OK! reported. The “Positions” singer got emotional during a 2024 interview when a French reporter asked about beauty standards and the pressure to always look perfect.

“My goodness. I’m not gonna [cry],” Grande said as she held back tears, while Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo, who was beside her, reached out in support.

“I’ve been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all,” Grande explained, referencing her early days on Nickelodeon’s Victorious.

She added, “I think in today’s society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all — commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes, or health, or how they present themselves.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.