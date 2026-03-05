NEWS Megyn Kelly Goes Off on The View's 'Know-Nothing' Elizabeth Hasselbeck as Feud Explodes Source: MEGA; @TheView/YouTube Former Fox News colleagues Megyn Kelly and Elisabeth Hasselbeck are feuding over their differing views on Iran. Lesley Abravanel March 5 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

A fiery feud has erupted between former Fox News colleagues Megyn Kelly and Elisabeth Hasselbeck following Kelly's comments regarding U.S. service members killed during military actions in Iran. Hasselbeck, best known for her decade-long tenure on The View and her later role on Fox & Friends, has returned to the ABC daytime talk show as a temporary guest co-host for a special week-long engagement. During an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly, 55, expressed skepticism about the purpose of recent U.S. strikes in Iran, stating, "I don't think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel.”

'How Dare You, Megyn Kelly?'

Source: MEGA Podcaster Megyn Kelly clashed with her former Fox News colleague over military action in the Middle East.

Kelly argued that the U.S. was essentially fighting "Israel's war" and that the government's priority should be domestic interests rather than foreign ones. Hasselbeck, 48, guest-hosting on The View on Tuesday, March 3, delivered a sharp response directly to the camera. "How dare you, Megyn Kelly?" Hasselbeck stated, condemning Kelly for telling military families what their loved ones died for.

Elizabeth Hasselbeck ignores Joy Behar’s warning and slams Megyn Kelly for saying the soldiers killed in Iran died “for Israel.”



“How dare you tell a military person who has sacrificed their lives for our nation… what they died for.”



BEHAR: “Oh, you better be careful. She’ll… pic.twitter.com/IbJ5ehUuri — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 3, 2026

'You Do Not Get to Authorize Who They Died For'

Source: @TheView/YouTube Elisabeth Hasselbeck fired back at Megyn Kelly's comments.

"I have my heart with my friends in the military — you do not get to authorize who they died for," she exclaimed, asserting that Kelly does not have the authority to define the meaning of their sacrifice. Despite warnings from co-host Joy Behar about Kelly's reputation for "counterpunching," Hasselbeck declared, "I'm not afraid of her.” Kelly quickly fired back, criticizing Hasselbeck’s professional history and resilience, dismissing her former colleague's perspective entirely, stating, "No one gives a d---- what this know-nothing has to say.” She called Hasselbeck "too weak" to handle the environment at The View or Fox & Friends in the past.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck Was Perceived as 'Too Extreme and Right-Wing'

Source: MEGA Barbara Walters denied firing Elisabeth Hasselbeck from 'The View.'

Hasselbeck was fired from The View in 2013, allegedly because ABC executives wanted to take the show in a "less political direction.” Reports at the time of her firing indicated that market research and viewer polling showed she was perceived as "too extreme and right-wing.” At the time of her departure, the show’s late founder Barbara Walters vehemently denied rumors of her firing, claiming there were "no plans" for her to leave. However, Hasselbeck later confirmed in her 2019 memoir, Point of View, that she had indeed been fired and felt a deep sense of "shock and betrayal.”

Megyn Kelly Alleged That Elisabeth Hasselbeck 'Ran From the Public Square Into Exile'

Source: @TheView/YouTube Elisabeth Hasselbeck, like Megyn Kelly, is an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump.