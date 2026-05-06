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Megyn Kelly Says Heidi Klum 'Made a Fool of Herself' in Her Statue Costume at the 2026 Met Gala: 'I Don't Know What's Going on Here'

megyn kelly heidi klum met gala criticism
Source: MEGA;NBC News/YouTube

Megyn Kelly slammed Heidi Klum’s 2026 Met Gala look, calling it confusing and over-the-top.

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May 6 2026, Published 7:55 a.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly is not holding back when it comes to Heidi Klum’s bold 2026 Met Gala look.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Kelly took aim at the supermodel after she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 4, dressed as what appeared to be a living statue. The dramatic look, which featured prosthetics and body paint, was inspired by the night’s theme, “Fashion Is Art.”

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image of Megyn Kelly criticized Heidi Klum’s Met Gala look, calling it confusing and over-the-top.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly criticized Heidi Klum’s Met Gala look, calling it confusing and over-the-top.

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“Model Heidi Klum made a fool of herself. She loves a good costume. This look was apparently inspired… I don't actually know what's going on here. It has something to do with the Acropolis, and like one of the handmaidens of the Acropolis, I'm not sure what that means. I was recently at the Acropolis, and I don't remember anybody who looks like that anywhere… She looks kind of like a white version of the Statue of Liberty,” Kelly ranted.

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Source: Megyn Kelly/ YouTube
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She didn’t stop there, as Kelly went on to question whether the look even fit the spirit of the event.

“So she told Vogue that after getting inspired by the 1846 sculpture, veiled Vestal, she wanted to quote, ‘become her,’ and so she transformed herself into a living stone sculpture… You don't look recognizable, which defeats the point of what Anna Wintour wants, which is for all of us to be noticing that the A-level celebrities and how fashionable they are,” she added.

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image of Heidi Klum arrived dressed as a living statue inspired by classical sculptures and the theme 'Fashion Is Art.'
Source: NBC News/YouTube

Heidi Klum arrived dressed as a living statue inspired by classical sculptures and the theme 'Fashion Is Art.'

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Kelly also took things a step further by weighing in on Klum’s celebrity status.

“She'll show up to the opening of an envelope. She's basically on every singing reality show… just your basic good-looking guest. I mean, honestly, she's not really even a star. So I guess it makes sense to go completely unrecognizable,” the podcast host said.

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Despite the backlash, Klum’s look was actually rooted in a detailed artistic concept. According to a press release, the ensemble — designed by Mike Marino — used latex and spandex to capture “the stillness and presence of marble while still allowing movement and life within the form.”

The design drew inspiration from Giuseppe Sammartino’s Veiled Christ and Raffaele Monti’s Veiled Vestal, exploring “the relationship between the body and art in a modern, wearable way.”

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image of Megyn Kelly argued the look made Heidi Klum unrecognizable and questioned her A-list status.
Source: Sky News Australia/YouTube

Megyn Kelly argued the look made Heidi Klum unrecognizable and questioned her A-list status.

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Klum, who also hosts Project Runway and is known for her over-the-top Halloween transformations, explained the vision behind her Met Gala moment in an interview with Vogue.

“I got inspired by The Veiled Vestal. I was like, I want to become her,” she shared. “I started at The Met. I went walking around The Met. Raffaele Monti, he’s done most of the sculptures from the 1800s. I looked and was like, ‘Wow this is so beautiful.’ The drape and it’s all on marble, but how can you make that with fabric? I look hard, but I’m soft. It’s foam and latex.”

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image of The outfit was designed using latex and spandex to mimic marble.
Source: MEGA

The outfit was designed using latex and spandex to mimic marble.

Keeping things light, Klum even joked about the process, claiming it only took her "20 minutes" to get ready for the event.

“It’s a little warm. It’s a little on the toasty side," she quipped.

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