Megyn Kelly's Husband Savagely Claims Tom Brady Gives Off 'Caitlyn Jenner Vibes' After Athlete Strutted in Leather Pants at Gucci Fashion Show

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Megyn Kelly and her husband, Douglas Brunt, discussed Tom Brady's recent catwalk at the Gucci Cruise 2027 runway show during the Tuesday, May 19, episode of the journalist's eponymous series. The couple gave their take on the former New England Patriots player's decision to strut his stuff in an all-leather ensemble during the fashion event in New York over the weekend.

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Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly and husband Douglas Brunt slammed Tom Brady's Gucci debut.

The attorney — who noted she met Brady, 48, when he co-chaired the Met Gala in 2017 — expressed her dislike for his Gucci outfit. The star, 55, said his leather ensemble "doesn't look like anything any man would want to wear on a cruise." "I don't understand what man would wear head-to-toe leather on any sort of cruise. No, that seems off to me," she added.

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Douglas Brunt Called Tom Brady 'Mentally Tough'

Source: MEGA Douglas Brunt compared Tom Brady to Caitlyn Jenner.

Brunt, 54, recalled meeting Brady at the gala almost a decade ago and remembered him looking very "handsome." "I'm a fan of Tom Brady," the author noted, adding the sportsman looked similar to transgender reality star Caitlyn Jenner. "He's always gotten better results than anyone and he's mentally tough. I hate to say it, because I'm a fan, but I'm getting Caitlyn Jenner vibes." "I hate to say it. I don't know why no one's saying it, though," Brunt added. "Am I the only one seeing that, or is everyone seeing it and everyone's not saying it?"

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Megyn Kelly Questioned If Tom Brady Has Had Plastic Surgery

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Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly believed Tom Brady went under the knife.

Kelly wondered about the ex-football player's face, saying he may have gotten surgery to alter his appearance. “Maybe he just lost a lot of weight, but I don’t think so,” she spilled. “I actually asked one of my dermatologists about this and he too said that he sees feminization surgery going on. He hasn’t examined Tom Brady, for the record. This is just his armchair opinion in looking at the differences.”

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Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube 'Maybe he just lost a lot of weight, but I don’t think so,' Megyn Kelly wondered about the former football star.

“But look, everything is sharper and more angled, and there is a question about whether that’s just weight loss and the difference in workout routine or whether there is professional surgery involved there to try to make him look just a little more feminine/looksmaxxing,” she stated.

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Source: @voguemagazine/X Tom Brady's all-black leather look at the Gucci fashion show raised eyebrows.