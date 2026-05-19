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Megyn Kelly's Husband Savagely Claims Tom Brady Gives Off 'Caitlyn Jenner Vibes' After Athlete Strutted in Leather Pants at Gucci Fashion Show

image split of Megyn Kelly, tom Brady and Caitlyn jenner
Source: MEGA/@MegynKelly/YouTube/@voguemagazine/X

Megyn Kelly gave her two cents on Tom Brady's appearance.

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May 19 2026, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly and her husband, Douglas Brunt, discussed Tom Brady's recent catwalk at the Gucci Cruise 2027 runway show during the Tuesday, May 19, episode of the journalist's eponymous series.

The couple gave their take on the former New England Patriots player's decision to strut his stuff in an all-leather ensemble during the fashion event in New York over the weekend.

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Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly and husband Douglas Brunt slammed Tom Brady's Gucci debut.

The attorney — who noted she met Brady, 48, when he co-chaired the Met Gala in 2017 — expressed her dislike for his Gucci outfit.

The star, 55, said his leather ensemble "doesn't look like anything any man would want to wear on a cruise."

"I don't understand what man would wear head-to-toe leather on any sort of cruise. No, that seems off to me," she added.

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Douglas Brunt Called Tom Brady 'Mentally Tough'

image of Caitlyn jenner
Source: MEGA

Douglas Brunt compared Tom Brady to Caitlyn Jenner.

Brunt, 54, recalled meeting Brady at the gala almost a decade ago and remembered him looking very "handsome."

"I'm a fan of Tom Brady," the author noted, adding the sportsman looked similar to transgender reality star Caitlyn Jenner. "He's always gotten better results than anyone and he's mentally tough. I hate to say it, because I'm a fan, but I'm getting Caitlyn Jenner vibes."

"I hate to say it. I don't know why no one's saying it, though," Brunt added. "Am I the only one seeing that, or is everyone seeing it and everyone's not saying it?"

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Megyn Kelly Questioned If Tom Brady Has Had Plastic Surgery

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image of Megyn Kelly and Douglas brunt
Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly believed Tom Brady went under the knife.

Kelly wondered about the ex-football player's face, saying he may have gotten surgery to alter his appearance.

“Maybe he just lost a lot of weight, but I don’t think so,” she spilled. “I actually asked one of my dermatologists about this and he too said that he sees feminization surgery going on. He hasn’t examined Tom Brady, for the record. This is just his armchair opinion in looking at the differences.”

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image of Megyn Kelly and Douglas brunt
Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube

'Maybe he just lost a lot of weight, but I don’t think so,' Megyn Kelly wondered about the former football star.

“But look, everything is sharper and more angled, and there is a question about whether that’s just weight loss and the difference in workout routine or whether there is professional surgery involved there to try to make him look just a little more feminine/looksmaxxing,” she stated.

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image of tom Brady
Source: @voguemagazine/X

Tom Brady's all-black leather look at the Gucci fashion show raised eyebrows.

Kelly also alleged the athlete is no "stranger to the plastic surgeon’s office."

"That’s just my own armchair belief," she insisted. "I don’t think that evolution we are watching there happens naturally.”

Brady took to the Gucci runway on Saturday, May 16, sporting a black leather jacket, tight pants and shiny black shoes. The athlete made his modeling debut during the event in Times Square, where he walked in front of celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey.

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