The Way They Were! Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Most Stunning Red Carpet Moments: Photos

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," the super model explained in a social media statement of her own.

Rumors swirled for months that Brady and Bündchen's union was crumbling after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player came out of retirement to play another season for the NFL.