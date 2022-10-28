The Way They Were! Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Most Stunning Red Carpet Moments: Photos
Another Hollywood power couple is no more. On Friday, October 28, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, once a red carpet staple, announced they were going their separate ways after more than a dozen years together.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," the NFL star said in an Instagram Story. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
WHERE DID THINGS GO WRONG? TOM BRADY MADE GISELE BÜNDCHEN FEEL 'NEGLECTED' & 'UNLOVED,' SUGGESTS RELATIONSHIPS EXPERT
"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," the super model explained in a social media statement of her own.
Rumors swirled for months that Brady and Bündchen's union was crumbling after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player came out of retirement to play another season for the NFL.
WHERE DID THINGS GO WRONG? TOM BRADY MADE GISELE BÜNDCHEN FEEL 'NEGLECTED' & 'UNLOVED,' SUGGESTS RELATIONSHIPS EXPERT
Prior to their split, the gorgeous duo, who share son Benjamin, 12 and daughter Vivian, 9, were one of Tinseltown's most stunning and adorably in love pairs, annually attending the infamous Met Gala red carpet, holding hands on strolls and gazing into each other's eyes.
Scroll through the gallery to see Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's most stunning red carpet moments:
A year after the pair tied the knot in two separate ceremonies, Brady held tight to his wife while rocking matching black looks at the 2010 Met Gala.
The proud parents turned heads at the 2011 Met Gala just a year before they welcomed their second child together.
Bündchen and Brady made a joint appearance at the 2017 Met Gala, which they cohosted together. They stole a few smooches on the red carpet as cameras flashed away.
In 2019, the former New England Patriots quarterback glowed as he posed alongside his wife at the Hollywood for Science Gala.
In 2019, the pair, who both stunned in Dior ensembles, showed up to the annual Met Gala looking more in love than ever as they gazed into each other's eyes while walking into the famed party.