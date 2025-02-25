Did Tom Brady Get Plastic Surgery? Inside the Rumors
Plastic Surgery Rumors Bombarded Tom Brady
Plastic surgery rumors seemed to gain traction after social media users shared before-and-after photos of Tom Brady following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl 55 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. At the time, fans compared his first and 10th Super Bowl appearances, with many speculating he had Botox, a nose job, a hair transplant and jaw surgery, among others.
In the months thereafter, Brady shared photos showcasing his noticeably slimmer face.
Tom Brady Lost 10 Pounds After Quitting the NFL
Brady debuted a younger-looking face at the Los Angeles premiere of 80 for Brady in January 2023, a month before he announced his NFL retirement.
The plastic surgery buzz started making rounds online again when the official Instagram page of the NFL uploaded a reel featuring the father-of-three. In the September 2023 clip, Brady opened up about whether he thinks the league is "scripted," but his chiseled appearance garnered attention as fans theorized he either went under the knife or overdid the enhancement with Botox.
A few days later, the former New England Patriots quarterback spoke about his 10-pound weight-loss months after leaving the sport.
"I haven't had the stress that I had while I was playing so that's allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health," he said in a February episode of the "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast.
Brady added, "Physical and mental health is so important to all of us. Without that, what do we really have? You could prioritize a lot of other things — career, kids, relationships, family, greater good, community. But at the end of the day, physical and mental health should sit at the top of the pyramid."
Speculations Intensified in 2023
Brady's "gaunt appearance" sparked further concerns post-retirement, with some fans comparing him to a "wax figure."
In October 2023, a plastic surgeon claimed the football legend "relaxed the treatments" after reportedly spending thousands of dollars on Botox injections during his time in the NFL.
"Tom looks like he is actually doing less Botox than what he was doing before he retired," plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich told The U.S. Sun. "He appears to be moving his forehead now and it is not super smooth like it was before."
He continued, "It is possible Tom does not want that full frozen effect from Botox anymore. Too many injections can also cause droopy eyelids, which he would want to avoid."
Rumors Continued in 2024
Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Nikki Glaser disclosed some of the Brady jokes she cut from Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady.
"Tom, I love your work — that you've done on your face," the 40-year-old comedian said, sharing one of her cut jokes. "Seriously, slow down. What is happening with your cheeks? You look like a Ken doll that was microwaved. You love deflating things, so stop."
RadarOnline.com shared a report in which Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik said the quarterback-turned-announcer's forehead "appears markedly smooth, consistent with Botox."
"I think the smoothness of the lower eyelids and cheeks suggest fillers there, and the strength of the jawline also are likely the result of fillers," Dr. Placik told the outlet, adding the ex-NFL star also had hair transplants.
Tom Brady Sparked Plastic Surgery Rumors Again After His Super Bowl 59 Appearance
Before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles appeared on the field of Super Bowl 59, Brady called the game as FOX Sports lead NFL analyst.
As soon as he appeared on screen, social media users started sharing comments about Brady and his alleged plastic surgery procedures.
"Why is Tom Brady's face shaped like a MF Doom mask?" one wrote.
"Does anyone but me think that Tom Brady's facial surgery is shockingly bad?" a second tweeted, while a third said Brady looked like "a wax museum version of himself."
As the topic resurfaced, more fans attributed it to potential plastic surgery procedures, including buccal fat removal and a facelift.
What Experts Have Said About Tom Brady
Several plastic surgeons weighed in on Brady's changing appearance following his Super Bowl 59 gig.
Dr. Corey Maas, the owner of The Maas Clinic in San Francisco, said Brady's face suggests he is on "a very high-intensity aerobic exercise program."
"It doesn't have to be any kind of surgery. In fact, it would be unlikely because most people don't want that gaunt of a look," Dr. Maas told the Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Tijion Esho said Brady's skin looked "stretched and lifted," adding, "This is typically seen after a full facelift which is still in the process of healing."