Tom Brady Accused of Undergoing 'Shockingly Bad' Plastic Surgery Before 2025 Super Bowl: 'Looks Like a Wax Museum Version of Himself'
Tom Brady was slammed for how he looked immediately following his appearance at the 2025 Super Bowl.
The former athlete’s role at the big game was to call and analyze the game as the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports, but many X users couldn't help but point out how different Brady’s face looked. “Why does Tom Brady look like a wax museum version of himself?” one X user posted, with another noting they believe his alleged “facial surgery” is “shockingly bad.” Another X member piped in to ask why his face was “shaped like a MF Doom mask?” while another quipped he looked like he’d been “bit by a zombie” and was “mid-conversion to The Walking Dead.”
Aside from his appearance, many people criticized his analysis of the game.
While one person called him “insufferable” on X, another shared he “may be the best QB to ever play the game, but in the booth, he's not even close to Greg Olsen.”
“I really don’t enjoy listening to Tom Brady as a commentator,” someone else noted. “His flow is awkward, and he always makes it about his own experiences. Greg Olsen should’ve been the one doing the Super Bowl with Kevin Burkhardt.”
- Tom Brady Trolls Kevin Hart Over His Height During Super Bowl Broadcast Months After Comedian's Diabolical Roast
- 'I Have A Butthole In My Chin': Watch NFL Star Tom Brady Read Mean Tweets About Himself Ahead Of Super Bowl LV
- Tom Brady Destroyed On Social Media For Insisting Janet Jackson's Super Bowl Wardrobe Mishap Was 'Good' Publicity 'For The NFL'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Not all chatter was bad, as former Miss America Erika Harold praised Brady. “It speaks well of Tom Brady that he publicly praises Patrick Mahomes + doesn’t seem to try to downplay his accomplishments,” she noted. “Too often, legends have a tough time seeing other legends being made and therefore try to minimize them, but Brady seems above that sort of pettiness.”
Dakota Randall, a free agent Patriots reporter, also applauded Brady, saying his “only Super Bowl take so far” is that the former quarterback did a good job.
As OK! previously reported, Brady clapped back at Kevin Hart during the Super Bowl broadcast for comments the actor made about him on Netflix’s Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.
"Kevin Hart's here," Brady said to Burkhardt, his fellow commentator, getting in a dig at Hart’s height. "How do the cameras find Kevin Hart?” During the roast, which aired in May 2024, Hart said, “Gisele [Bündchen] gave you an ultimatum. She said you have to retire or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it."
Still, Brady told Hart he loves him during the big game.
“You took so many shots at me in May,” he explained as to why he was poking fun at him. “I’m coming right at you.”