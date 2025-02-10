Tom Brady Accused of Undergoing 'Shockingly Bad' Plastic Surgery Before 2025 Super Bowl: 'Looks Like a Wax Museum Version of Himself'

Tom Brady was slammed for how he looked immediately following his appearance at the 2025 Super Bowl .

The former athlete’s role at the big game was to call and analyze the game as the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports, but many X users couldn't help but point out how different Brady’s face looked. “Why does Tom Brady look like a wax museum version of himself?” one X user posted, with another noting they believe his alleged “facial surgery” is “shockingly bad.” Another X member piped in to ask why his face was “shaped like a MF Doom mask?” while another quipped he looked like he’d been “bit by a zombie” and was “mid-conversion to The Walking Dead.”

One critic claimed Tom Brady looked like he got 'bit by a zombie.'

Aside from his appearance, many people criticized his analysis of the game.

While one person called him “insufferable” on X, another shared he “may be the best QB to ever play the game, but in the booth, he's not even close to Greg Olsen.”

“I really don’t enjoy listening to Tom Brady as a commentator,” someone else noted. “His flow is awkward, and he always makes it about his own experiences. Greg Olsen should’ve been the one doing the Super Bowl with Kevin Burkhardt.”