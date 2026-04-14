Caitlyn Jenner 'Killed the Name Caitlyn' After Transitioning to a Woman, Social Security Data Reveals
April 14 2026, Published 5:59 p.m. ET
Did Caitlyn Jenner “kill the name Caitlyn?”
According to Social Security data posted to X on Tuesday, April 14, the popularity of the moniker crashed after the reality star transitioned to being a woman in 2015.
A graph showed that between 2015 and 2016, “Caitlyn” went from the 588th most popular baby name to not even being in the top 1000.
The 76-year-old changed her name and identity from Bruce to Caitlyn over a decade ago, debuting the shocking transformation with a Vanity Fair cover of herself in a white bodysuit with luscious hair.
“You wonder if you are making all the right decisions. I wish I were kind of normal. It would be so much more simple,” she pondered at the time. “The uncomfortableness of being me never leaves all day long. I’m not doing this to be interesting. I’m doing this to live. I’m not doing this so I can hit it off the women’s tee.”
Despite the big change, it was essential to Jenner not to waste her life away in the wrong skin.
“If I was lying on my deathbed and I had kept this secret and never ever did anything about it, I would be lying there saying, ‘You just blew your entire life,’” she said. “‘You never dealt with yourself,’ and I don’t want that to happen.”
The former Olympian admitted she was “always telling lies” as Bruce, but Caitlyn “doesn’t have any lies.”
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Kim Kardashian Jokes About Caitlyn Jenner Extending Their Reality Show
During an October 2025 episode of The Graham Norton Show, Jenner’s stepdaughter Kim Kardashian joked that her transition helped Keeping Up With the Kardashians stay on air for an extra two seasons.
“The shows write themselves. Once, when we wondered what might happen next, my stepdad turned into a woman and there were two more seasons right there!" the SKIMS founder laughed.
Jokes aside, Kardashian previously expressed her full support for Jenner’s female identity.
"This is Caitlyn’s moment and it’s her time to express herself and just be herself, and that’s really what life is about," she told an outlet during the CFDA Fashion Awards in June 2015, noting how “proud” she was of her family member.
"She just wants to help people that don’t feel comfortable in their own skin, just to be confident in who they are," the fashion mogul added.
Kendall Jenner Hints at Tension With Dad Caitlyn
During Jenner’s appearance on The Kardashians last October, her daughter Kendall Jenner hinted at underlying tension in their relationship.
"I have to compartmentalize my relationship with my dad in a way," the model said. "Because I love her and she is my dad. We have a good relationship, but sometimes, I get frustrated with her with certain things. We just have completely different views on things. But other than that, I always want to include her. I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family, and I know she gets lonely."