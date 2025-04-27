Bill Belichick's 'Awkward' Interview Exposed as Jordon Hudson Denies Him From Answering Question About Their Relationship: 'Squirming in My Seat'

A newly released interview with former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, 73, was so awkward, Barstool’s Dave Portnoy said he was “squirming in his seat” watching it unfold.

Belichick sat down with CBS Mornings reporter Tony Dokoupil to discuss The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football, his upcoming book, due to be released in May.

In his publication, the eight-time Super Bowl winner referred to his younger girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, as his “creative muse.”