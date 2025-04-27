Bill Belichick's 'Awkward' Interview Exposed as Jordon Hudson Denies Him From Answering Question About Their Relationship: 'Squirming in My Seat'
A newly released interview with former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, 73, was so awkward, Barstool’s Dave Portnoy said he was “squirming in his seat” watching it unfold.
Belichick sat down with CBS Mornings reporter Tony Dokoupil to discuss The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football, his upcoming book, due to be released in May.
In his publication, the eight-time Super Bowl winner referred to his younger girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, as his “creative muse.”
When Dokoupil questioned the former NFL head about his relationship with Hudson, the 24-year-old hijacked his interview. Her interaction as her older boyfriend answered questions was referred to as a “constant presence” by the reporter.
When Dokoupil noted how “invested” the public was in his relationship, Belichick said, “I’ve never been too worried about what everybody else thinks. Just try to do what I feel like is best for me and what’s right.”
The reporter then asked the daunting question of how the couple met, to which the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader interrupted, “We’re not talking about this.”
Though Hudson sat in the corner of the room, she was in close proximity to Belichick, who is 48 years older than her.
The journalist went on to mention how the football mogul has recently shown a “different side” of himself in Instagram photos shared by Hudson, which is when an uncomfortable Belichick restated Dokoupil’s question, seemingly unaware of how to respond. However, he pulled his thoughts together to say, “I’m on some of the social media platforms, but I honestly don’t follow.”
- Bill Belichick, 72, Is a 'Different' Person Since Dating Cheerleader Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24: Source
- Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Slammed for Wearing 'Trashy' Gown to NFL Honors: 'Dressed Like an Escort'
- Ryan Fitzpatrick Pokes Fun at Bill Belichick's 48-Year Age Gap With Girlfriend Jordon Hudson
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After his interview went live, Portnoy shared a clip of the conversation on X, where he declared it the “most awkward Bill Belichick interview” he’s ever seen.
Football fans commented under Portnoy’s X video, saying they were just as confused by Hudson’s stubborn appearance in the University of North Carolina coach’s interview.
“What a sad, sad thing to watch. I mean, if you’re going to go crazy with the age difference, keep us out of it. It’s terrible seeing this play out,” suggested one X user, adding, “What was UNC thinking?”
“Can someone say AWKWARD! Why does it feel like Bill is being held hostage by this 20-something?” asked another.
“Breaking news: Rich old man and young attractive woman have a mutually understood relationship,” joked a third.
Others in the comments section agreed that it was “hilarious” how Hudson “called the shots mid-interview” and that her remark to Belichick was “cringe.”
Belichick and Hudson started dating in 2023 when he signed a book for the former cheerleader. They made their relationship public in June 2024.