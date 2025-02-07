Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Slammed for Wearing 'Trashy' Gown to NFL Honors: 'Dressed Like an Escort'
Bill Belichick, 72, and Jordon Hudson, 24, made quite the statement at the 14th annual NFL Honors.
Posing on the red carpet in New Orleans on Thursday night, February 6, the former New England Patriots head coach's much-younger girlfriend left little to the imagination in a revealing sequined gown — prompting social media users to only further troll the couple's large age gap as she looked youthful in the skimpy ensemble.
Despite facing flak for their controversial relationship, Belichick was all smiles as he had his arm around Hudson's bare waist while photographers snapped photos.
For the A-list event, Hudson's entire torso was nearly exposed — with a stretch of silver fabric covering her chest and a cut-out putting her enviable abs on full display. A slit in the design additionally unveiled her toned legs as she stood in high-heeled metallic pumps.
Meanwhile, Belichick sported a maroon blazer, dark gray trousers, black shoes, a white button-up top and a navy tie. The University of North Carolina head coach accessorized by wearing his eight Super Bowl rings on both hands.
Hudson similarly wore her BSU Cheerleading National Championship ring on her middle finger — and also donned a diamond rock on her ring finger, further fueling speculation about the duo potentially being engaged.
After photos of Hudson and Belichick surfaced online, social media users couldn't help but poke fun at the couple as many expressed disapproval of the former cheerleader's fashion choice for the evening.
"She at least could not be dressed like an escort," one critic snubbed, as another quipped: "It is visibly weird because she's not fully clothed. He might gift as well wear a giant 'ATM' sign on his jacket."
A third hater trolled Belichick's outfit in particular, joking, "Why is he dressed like a theater usher? And him wearing the Super Bowl rings looks ridiculous," as a fourth snarled, "'I remember back when girls didn't just wear a bra out in public."
"Why do all these women dress so trashy!" a fifth person complained. "Being with an older man I thought it was his granddaughter, kinda creepy!! All them rings, kinda looks like a little too much I guess he has to show them that he still wears them 🤣."
Internet trolls weren't the only individuals to mock Belichick and Hudson on the night of the NFL Honors.
During Snoop Dogg's opening monologue at the pre-Super Bowl awards show, the famed rapper joked about how he has been a "football fan for a long time," admitting he's been a supporter of the league for so long that "Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet."
The witty dig left Hudson speechless, as a video of the funny moment showed her frozen with her jaw dropped open before the brunette beauty hung her head in disbelief.
Hudson eventually let out a painful chuckle while the audience reacted with a mixture of laughs and gasps. Some guests even covered their mouths in shock by the unexpected jab.