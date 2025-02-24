or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Celebrates MSNBC's Cancelation of Joy Reid's Show as President Labels Her a 'Mentally Obnoxious Racist'

Photo of Joy Reid; picture of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Joy Reid was axed from MSNBC.

By:

Feb. 24 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Joy Reid is out at MSNBC — and Donald Trump couldn't be happier.

On Sunday night, February 23, the president took to Truth Social to celebrate the cancellation of The ReidOut, as well as the news host's departure from the network, with a severely critical statement of Reid and other MSNBC anchors.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump celebrates msnbc cancelation joy reid show racist
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was thrilled with MSNBC's decision to cut Joy Reid's weeknight show.

Article continues below advertisement

"Lowlife Chairman of 'Concast,' Brian Roberts, the owner of Ratings Challenged NBC and MSDNC [sic], has finally gotten the nerve up to fire one of the least talented people in television, the mentally obnoxious racist, Joy Reid," Trump declared a few hours after multiple news publications confirmed the progressive political commentator's 7 p.m. weeknight show — which premiered in 2020 — would air its final episode this week.

"Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been 'canned' long ago, along with everyone else who works there," the Republican leader continued of Reid — who was an anchor at MSNBC since 2014 — before going on a scathing rant about other personalities from the network.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump celebrates msnbc cancelation joy reid show racist
Source: MEGA

Joy Reid had hosted her weeknight news show since 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump spewed: "Also thrown out was Alex Wagner, the sub on the seriously failing Rachel Maddow Show. Rachel rarely shows up because she knows there’s nobody watching, and she also knows that she’s got less television persona than virtually anyone on television except, perhaps, Joy Reid."

The POTUS followed up by calling out "the LOW IQ Con Man, Al Sharpton," claiming he has "the lowest TV ratings in the history of television."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump celebrates msnbc cancelation joy reid show racist
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump branded Joy Reid a 'mentally obnoxious racist' in a heated rant.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"What is he doing to Brian Roberts to stay on the air? This whole corrupt operation is nothing more than an illegal arm of the Democrat Party," Trump alleged. "They should be forced to pay vast sums of money for the damage they’ve done to our Country. Fake News is an UNPARDONABLE SIN!"

Following Trump's scornful remarks, MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler released a statement on Monday, February 24, writing: "Joy Reid is leaving the network and we thank her for her countless contributions over the years."

Article continues below advertisement

"Her work has been recognized with several esteemed honors, including most recently, the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News Series," the message continued.

Reid reacted to the news shortly after midnight on Monday via Bluesky and Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump celebrates msnbc cancelation joy reid show racist
Source: MEGA

Joy Reid was an anchor on MSNBC since 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

"See you Monday night at 7pm ET. Love you #reiders fam! (And I’m overrun with text messages but will return them all, I promise!) ❤️🫶🏿," she added in her Instagram post's caption alongside a screenshot of her upload from BlueSky.

In the comments section of her post, fans tried to uplift Reid during an assumably upsetting time.

"Love you, Joy. Where ever you are, I will follow. Big mistake by MSNBC. Huge," an admirer expressed, as another supporter added: "The only one on MSNBC who wasn’t afraid to say it how it really is. Please continue to call the orange man out and his supporters. We need you!"

"You are news. You are the pulse of truth. Don’t let this stop you. We need your voice ✊🏽❤️," a third fan pleaded, while a fourth follower penned, "The only one on MSNBC who wasn’t afraid to say it how it really is. Please continue to call the orange man out and his supporters. We need you!"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.