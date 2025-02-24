Donald Trump Celebrates MSNBC's Cancelation of Joy Reid's Show as President Labels Her a 'Mentally Obnoxious Racist'

"Lowlife Chairman of 'Concast,' Brian Roberts, the owner of Ratings Challenged NBC and MSDNC [sic], has finally gotten the nerve up to fire one of the least talented people in television, the mentally obnoxious racist, Joy Reid," Trump declared a few hours after multiple news publications confirmed the progressive political commentator's 7 p.m. weeknight show — which premiered in 2020 — would air its final episode this week.

"Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been 'canned' long ago, along with everyone else who works there," the Republican leader continued of Reid — who was an anchor at MSNBC since 2014 — before going on a scathing rant about other personalities from the network.