'The Duchess of Duplicity Is Out of Control': Megyn Kelly Unloads on Meghan Markle's Australian Tour

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Megyn Kelly is once again unleashing on Meghan Markle. During a fiery rant on her podcast, the political commentator reacted to Meghan’s recent appearance in Australia, where the Duchess of Sussex attended a youth mental health conference. Instead of focusing on the cause, Kelly accused her of making the moment all about herself.

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Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly criticized Meghan Markle’s Australia visit, calling her behavior self-centered.

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“The ‘Duchess of Duplicity’ is out of control,” the podcast host said. “She spoke out earlier today in Australia… and to the surprise of absolutely no one, she made it in front of this group of suffering children all about herself.” “What is she even talking about? Literally, Daily Mail is not writing articles about the children in this mental health group. No one is targeting those kids. You got targeted because you wanted to be,” she added.

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Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube Megyn Kelly accused Meghan Markle of using public appearances to draw attention to herself instead of the cause.

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The comments come as Meghan and Prince Harry landed in Australia on April 14 via a commercial flight, kicking off a public tour that included a stop at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, according to People. But Kelly wasn’t impressed by the trip, as the media personality suggested Meghan’s relationship with Harry was part of a calculated climb to global attention.

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Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube

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“You sought out the most eligible man and bachelor in the world… you targeted him,” Kelly claimed. “You made it happen because you wanted to feel important. You wanted a short form to mega fame.” “You had the benefit of universally loving and adoring press… and then you blew it by being a b----- and a bully to everyone around you," the journalist added.

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Kelly then turned her attention back to the actress’ work with vulnerable groups, arguing she centers herself in emotional spaces. “You were the most beloved person in the world… and privileged,” she said. “Like you can relate to anything these kids are going through because you’ve had some negative articles written about you while you sat inside your castle. Stop going to groups of children… and making it about yourself. It’s the classic… ‘I had one too. Let me tell you about mine.’ No, shut up.”

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Australia tour included stops at major institutions like the Royal Children’s Hospital.

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She also brought Harry into her venting session, while taking a dig at his mental health and personal trauma. “This woman's self-pity is such a turn-off to me. But he's just as bad as she is,” Kelly said. “He’s talking about how incredibly anxious… ‘I was completely overwhelmed we all feel.’ We do? I don't feel anxious, stressed, helpless, powerless and completely overwhelmed.”

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Kelly also questioned Harry’s repeated references to Princess Diana’s death. “He’s obsessing over the death of his mother… it was like 30 years ago, and he's still bringing it up,” she said. “What are you completely overwhelmed about? Your 100 million dollars? Your role as a prince?” she added. “This is like, I can't with these two…”

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Source: MEGA Prince William is allegedly not happy with the pair's unofficial tour to Australia.

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Behind the public criticism, a source told In Touch that the couple’s international appearances are stirring tension within royal circles. “It’s no secret these sorts of tours, where they play themselves up like they’re still working royals, infuriate Prince William, so they’re really poking the bear with this. People are already whispering that there will be consequences from his end, so the stakes are very high,” the insider spilled.