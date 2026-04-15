Feud Exposed: Queen Elizabeth Put Meghan Markle 'in Her Place' After She Was 'Rude to Her Gardener,' Royal Author Claims
April 15 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
Queen Elizabeth was appalled at the way Meghan Markle reportedly treated a member of her staff.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, allegedly was impolite to one of the late monarch's gardeners at Windsor Castle — and the queen wasn't having it.
"She apparently was rude to one of the under-gardeners and the head gardener went up to the queen and reported this and the queen got in her car and went down and tore a strip off her because you cannot be rude to staff," royal author Hugo Vickers recently said on the "Daily T" podcast.
The Suits star had "been rude to the gardener, so she needed to be ticked off and put in her place" by the sovereign.
The Queen Wanted Prince Harry to Wait Before Proposing to Meghan Markle
Vickers further elaborated on Meghan and the monarch's frosty relationship in his new biography, Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History.
He noted the queen wanted Prince Harry to take his time with proposing to the former actress.
“The queen herself suggested that Harry should wait a year [to get engaged],” he wrote. “He did not take her advice. Instead, as we know, the wedding went ahead just over six months after the couple’s engagement."
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The Sussexes Reportedly Caused Queen 'Distress'
Meghan and Harry, 41, announced their engagement in November 2017 and subsequently married in May 2018 in a grand ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The couple also allegedly caused much pain to the queen in the final few years of her life. The royal died in September 2022 at the age of 96 following 70 years on the throne.
Vickers penned the "family problems with Prince Harry and the then-Prince Andrew, and an increasingly maverick Prime Minister in Boris Johnson" took over the queen's mind.
"Whenever Prince Harry called his grandmother, she asked her lady-in-waiting to stay with her. The distress the Sussexes caused the queen in the last years of her life cannot be overestimated," he said in his book.
Things got even more tense between the queen and her grandson following the Sussexes' bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. According to Vickers, the sovereign refused to take Harry's calls.
"I think that the queen was obviously feeling rather cautious whenever he got in touch," he added. "I think that’s how I would put it."
In the chat with Winfrey, 72, Meghan and Harry discussed their issues with the royal family and explained why they decided to depart the U.K. in 2020.