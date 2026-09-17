Megyn Kelly Thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's U.K. Return Was Driven by a 'Quest for Fame and Relevance': 'Narcissistic Grifters'
Sept. 17 2026, Published 3:04 p.m. ET
Podcaster Megyn Kelly slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, claiming their sudden return to the United Kingdom is driven by a non-stop "quest for fame and relevance."
On “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the commentator criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for allegedly wanting all the attention and perks of royalty without any of the actual duties.
Kelly targeted the couple's reported frustration over King Charles issuing a letter defining them as "private citizens." She mocked their desire to be explicitly labeled as "public figures," pointing out the hypocrisy after years of demanding privacy.
'The Duke and Duchess of Duplicity'
“They have these titles, but that's it. They're not working royals, so they're on their own. Then these two made sure to leak it to the press that they were p-----. They were angry, but it wasn't shared with them in advance, as if the king has an obligation to share his thoughts on what's happening with the royal family, with this nimrod who left them and called them all racists, along with his loser wife. But it turns out the King had shared the letter with the Duke and Duchess of Duplicity,” she spewed.
Kelly argued that a major motivator for their U.K. move is a desire to attach their children, Archie and Lilibet, to their "far more relevant, more powerful, richer, cooler" royal cousins — the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
She blasted Meghan's alleged background efforts to ensure her children get "the royal treatment," emphasizing: "You can't demand royal rights while living like a Hollywood influencer!"
'Narcissistic Grifters'
“Who do they think they are?” Kelly questioned. “But the humiliation of having to come out and say we're not private citizens; we're public figures, we're famous celebrities is really what they're trying to say: ‘we're famous, we're not private, what are you saying how offensive’ and what a knit to pick in the king's letter. It just goes to show you how much bad will there is.”
Kelly insisted that despite calls for privacy, the couple really wanted attention.
“They didn't like being irrelevant. No one thought that they were special because they're not. And worse than that, they are grifters. They're narcissistic grifters; they think the whole world revolves around them,” she exclaimed.
- Megyn Kelly Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Only Returning to the U.K. to 'Feel Special' Again as Couple's Exit Fuels Scrutiny
- 'The Duchess of Duplicity Is Out of Control': Megyn Kelly Unloads on Meghan Markle's Australian Tour
- Megyn Kelly Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Returned to U.K. Because They ‘Can’t Stand’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Successes
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Inside the Couple's Security Issues
Kelly also claimed that the security threats against the couple are fabricated and that they have no need for taxpayer-funded royal security in the U.K.
In mid-September, the couple abruptly withdrew their children from their new British prep school after just two days, citing immediate security concerns.
This move coincides with a breakthrough decision by the U.K. government's royal security committee, RAVEC, to grant both Harry and Meghan a comprehensive review of their police protection.
“So they want the British taxpayers to fund it, so they came up with what are clearly a bunch of fake security threats," Kelly theroized. "And now they came up on the heels of their fake car chase in New York… It’s one guy on a Vespa."