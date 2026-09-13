'Hypocrites' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Should 'Stop Broadcasting Their Family Life' Online Amid Calls for Privacy, Royal Expert Says

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View this post on Instagram Source: @meghan/Instagram Meghan Markle recently shared a video showing her family's new life in England.

“If privacy is genuinely the priority, the most effective strategy is simple… stop broadcasting your family life to millions of strangers,” royal expert Kinsey Schofield recently told Page Six. "Every hyper-curated glimpse of the children, the dogs, the countryside, and their domestic routine invites more attention, more questions, and more interest in where and how they are living," she added.

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Meghan Markle Previously Discussed Her Privacy Worries

Source: @meghan/Instagram Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved back to the U.K. last month.

Schofield also stated the Suits star's post is “striking” in its “hypocrisy,” adding: “You cannot deliberately feed that machine and then act astonished or outraged when people want to know more.” The royal commentator then recalled Meghan and Harry, 41, previously speaking out about the dangers of posting children online. “Archie and Lili are too young to meaningfully consent to having their voices, activities, and private family moments broadcast to millions of strangers,” Schofield noted. “Hiding their faces does not suddenly eliminate the attention it generates around them.”

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Source: @meghan/Instagram Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were spotted in Meghan Markle's clip.

“You cannot spend years telling the world that unwanted attention traumatized you and then actively manufacture public interest in the private lives of your own children,” she continued Meghan opened up to The Cut in 2022 where she sounded off about her concerns over her family's privacy. The As Ever founder specifically discussed paparazzi photographers taking photos of her youngsters. “Sorry, I have a problem with that,” she declared at the time. “That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child.”

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Returned to England on August 26

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kids are attending school in the U.K.

Meghan and the Invictus Games founder returned to England on August 26 after living in Montecito, Calif., for the last six years. The Sussexes stepped back as senior members of the Windsor family in 2020 and made moves to be financially independent. Lilibet and Archie are currently attending a lavish $35,000-a-year prep school in the U.K.

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King Charles Clarified the Couple's Royal Status in a Letter

Source: MEGA King Charles noted in his letter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'private citizens.'