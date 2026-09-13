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'Hypocrites' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Should 'Stop Broadcasting Their Family Life' Online Amid Calls for Privacy, Royal Expert Says

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously had concerns over their family's privacy.

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Sept. 13 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle shared a quick glimpse into her family's new life in the United Kingdom on Instagram on Sunday, September 13.

The post featured a clip of Meghan, 45, and Prince Harry doing fun activities with their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

However, this social media move is questionable as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made frequent calls in the past for privacy.

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Source: @meghan/Instagram

Meghan Markle recently shared a video showing her family's new life in England.

“If privacy is genuinely the priority, the most effective strategy is simple… stop broadcasting your family life to millions of strangers,” royal expert Kinsey Schofield recently told Page Six.

"Every hyper-curated glimpse of the children, the dogs, the countryside, and their domestic routine invites more attention, more questions, and more interest in where and how they are living," she added.

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Meghan Markle Previously Discussed Her Privacy Worries

image of Meghan and Harry
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved back to the U.K. last month.

Schofield also stated the Suits star's post is “striking” in its “hypocrisy,” adding: “You cannot deliberately feed that machine and then act astonished or outraged when people want to know more.”

The royal commentator then recalled Meghan and Harry, 41, previously speaking out about the dangers of posting children online.

“Archie and Lili are too young to meaningfully consent to having their voices, activities, and private family moments broadcast to millions of strangers,” Schofield noted. “Hiding their faces does not suddenly eliminate the attention it generates around them.”

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image of Meghan and Harry
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were spotted in Meghan Markle's clip.

“You cannot spend years telling the world that unwanted attention traumatized you and then actively manufacture public interest in the private lives of your own children,” she continued

Meghan opened up to The Cut in 2022 where she sounded off about her concerns over her family's privacy.

The As Ever founder specifically discussed paparazzi photographers taking photos of her youngsters. “Sorry, I have a problem with that,” she declared at the time. “That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child.”

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Returned to England on August 26

image of Meghan and Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kids are attending school in the U.K.

Meghan and the Invictus Games founder returned to England on August 26 after living in Montecito, Calif., for the last six years. The Sussexes stepped back as senior members of the Windsor family in 2020 and made moves to be financially independent.

Lilibet and Archie are currently attending a lavish $35,000-a-year prep school in the U.K.

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King Charles Clarified the Couple's Royal Status in a Letter

image of Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles noted in his letter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'private citizens.'

On September 7, King Charles penned a guidance letter to government officials where he clarified the pair's royal status. He said Meghan and Harry are "private citizens," and are not allowed to use their HRH titles.

A source told People earlier this month Meghan and the Spare author were not happy with this description.

“They are public figures,” the insider said. “Members of the public know who they are. The idea that they can live a normal, 'private' life is sadly not realistic.”

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