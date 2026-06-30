Podcasts Megyn Kelly, 55, Belittles 'Supergirl' Star Milly Alcock, 26, as She Trashes 'Woke' Film: 'Weird, Short Girl With a Strange Look' Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly melted down over 'Supergirl' star Milly Alcock while slamming the new DC Comics film. Lesley Abravanel June 30 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly, 55, heavily criticized 26-year-old Australian actress Milly Alcock following the underwhelming opening weekend of the new DC Comics film Supergirl. During the Monday, June 29 episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the former Fox News host lashed out at the superhero movie, labeling it "woke" and declaring it arrived several years too late to be culturally relevant. Kelly directed much of her frustration at Alcock, blaming the lead actress' image and public statements for the film's disappointing box-office figures.

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'Weird, Short Girl With the Very Strange Look'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly described Milly Alcock as a 'loathsome' star.

Kelly referred to Alcock as a "loathsome" star and mockingly described her as a "weird, short girl with the very strange look.” She explicitly compared Alcock to Snow White star Rachel Zegler, who has also faced significant pushback from conservative media commentators. Kelly celebrated the film's financial struggles as a sign that audiences are "over the forced-upon-us girlboss era.”

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'We’re Over the Forced-Upon-Us Girlboss Era'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly compared Milly Alcock to Rachel Zegler.

“We’re over the forced-upon-us girlboss era. It’s not authentic. It’s not organic. We’re no longer buying it,” Kelly said. “It’s not that women can’t be empowered and fierce and all the great things. It’s just, stop forcing it on us in the form of Supergirl.” The former Game of Thrones actress told Vanity Fair, “That experience definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on. We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies. I can’t really stop them. I can only be myself.” Kelly pounced on that comment, saying, “You were in light p---. Game of Thrones ... is soft p---. Who does she think she’s kidding?”

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Milly Alcock Addressed Online Hate

Source: MEGA Milly Alcock faced the wrath of Megyn Kelly during the political commentator's latest podcast episode.

The media backlash intensified after Kelly reacted sharply to promotional interviews where Alcock discussed the film's nuanced gender themes and addressed "Christian" critiques. “And [the backlash] is from a lot of people whose profiles have no photo, who are burner accounts. Or someone’s name and then ‘Dad-of-four, Christian,’ which is hilarious to me. But I mean, whose opinion do you really care about? If you’re p------ the right kind of people off, you’re doing OK,” Alcock told Vanity Fair.

'Hollywood, Weird, Woke Message'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly slammed Milly Alcock's defense of the LGBTQ community as a 'Hollywood, weird, woke message.'