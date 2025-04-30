'She's Just So Miserable': Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson Attack 'Freak Show' Michelle Obama's 'Hostility' Toward Her Husband Barack
Former co-workers Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson took shots at former First Lady Michelle Obama over her recent comments about her marriage to Barack Obama and the state of America on her podcast.
During a recent episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the two conservative political commentators called out the 61-year-old mother-of-two for spreading constant "negativity."
The podcast host told her viewers that everything Michelle says paints America in a "bad light."
"We've been watching clips from her podcast over the past couple of weeks. Everything she says is negative," the host told Tucker. "You would never know you are hearing from a woman who [was] First Lady for eight years [and now] has become probably a billionaire by this point, is out on David Geffen's yacht every other summer, her estate in Martha's Vineyard, her daughters who went to these Tony schools, you would think you were listening to somebody like the wife of a George Floyd, and she's never gotten over whatever grievance she had growing up."
Megyn mocked the former first lady for still being "fearful" for her family despite having around-the-clock security.
"This is the part that jumped out to me more than any other: 'I do still worry about my daughters in the world, even though they are somewhat recognizable,'" she continued. "In other words, she's worried that as mixed-race girls, they're going to get picked up like Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an MS-13 gang member, and whisked off to El Salvador. That is what she's saying. And you know what? I think she is lying there at night thinking that. That's what she thinks of America."
- Megyn Kelly Slams 'Privileged' Michelle Obama for Always Being 'Negative' and Complaining About Her Life: 'Ridiculously Out of Touch'
- Funny, Petty & Just Plain Harsh! Megyn Kelly's Best Insults About Joe Biden, The Royals & More
- 'F------ Do Your Job': Megyn Kelly Rages at Mika Brzezinski for 'Egregiously' Kind Interview With First Lady Jill Biden
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Tucker followed up Megyn's comments by claiming Michelle is "dying of affluence, privilege and self-obsession."
"She's just so miserable, and it's obvious, and always has been… And one of the lessons that I've always thought Michelle Obama's life presented to the rest of us is, take some time to focus on your marriage," he explained. "If you're happy in your marriage, you can feel it, you can smell it, you're emanating a kind of peace or tranquility, you're going home to a spiritual fortress with your spouse."
The former primetime Fox News host continued to attack the book author and her marriage, which has been rumored to be falling apart in recent months.
"A happy marriage produces happy people and happy children. And I just don't think she spent a lot of time on that. She really dislikes her husband. Super obvious," Tucker claimed. "I'm not just saying that to be catty. I'm trying to feel compassion for her, but her hostility toward the guy is, like, unbelievable, and it's been negative."
"She's like a freak show, and it's easy to make fun of her and I enjoy it, but I do think it's a whole class of people who are afflicted with the same kind of restlessness and rage and emptiness, and they're the ones wrecking our society," he continued. "It's not the people at the bottom, it's the people at the top, and they have gone way off the rails. And she's a perfect example of it."
Earlier in the podcast, Tucker also said the Democratic party's talking points "feel so 2017."
"'People of color under attack,' no, they're not. They’re coming here by the millions because this is the safest country for everybody, no matter what your color is, or it was in any case. So that's just so old-fashioned," he told Megyn.
"The second thing is, we always beat up on rich white ladies, because they're the most disruptive force in America, but that's unfair. It's not about color. There's something about the people with the most in our country that's really poisonous," Tucker pointed out. "They're the unhappiest or the most restless, they're the most self-involved, they're the least generous, they're the most annoying. And it's not just a gender thing, it's men too. But there's something about America at this moment where the unhappiest people are also the most privileged."
The X host ended his rant by claiming, "There are a lot of deeply unhappy billionaires, way more unhappy than the guy fixing your air conditioning."