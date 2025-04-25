or
Article continues below advertisement
Megyn Kelly Slams 'Privileged' Michelle Obama for Always Being 'Negative' and Complaining About Her Life: 'Ridiculously Out of Touch'

Photo of Michelle Obama; picture of Megyn Kelly.
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube; Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly claimed Michelle Obama was 'out of touch' for complaining about her time in the White House.

By:

April 25 2025, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly doesn't feel at all threatened by Michelle Obama's new podcast,"IMO."

During the Thursday, April 24, episode of her own "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the famed journalist went on a tirade about the former first lady — who recently opened up about hardships she's faced throughout her life.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly slams privileged michelle obama negative complaining
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

The television journalist slammed Michelle Obama for always being 'negative.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Michelle Obama, [who is] still trying to make her struggling podcast a thing, went on a four and a half minute tear about herself and how hard it is to be Michelle Obama," Kelly explained to her subscribers before playing a clip from the political figure's podcast.

The former Fox News host continued: "Here's the first one about how difficult it is for Black women like Michelle to articulate their pain… This is the perfect sound bite after the discussion we just had about how the left looks at everything through this identity. You could say prism, you could also say prison, where she's talking about how women aren't allowed to articulate their pain, about how they just suck it up."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly slams privileged michelle obama negative complaining
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Michelle Obama recently opened up about how her time in the White House affected her mental health.

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Article continues below advertisement

"They don't show that, as if men never do that… Men are known, aren't they, for articulating their pain. That's what you think of when you think of 'man,' traditionally," Kelly sarcastically added.

After showcasing Obama discussing her time as first lady in the White House, the television personality snubbed: "Oh my God, the utter privilege and how out of touch this person is. She lived in a 55,000 square foot mansion on the taxpayers’ dime with 18 acres of rose gardens and beautiful grounds all around her, flying on Air Force One, Marine One, and being the First Lady of the United States, lauded wherever she went with universally praising press coverage and covers of Vogue like she was the greatest beauty who'd ever walked the face of the Earth."

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly slams privileged michelle obama negative complaining
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly called Michelle Obama 'privileged.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Then [she] left to write her best selling memoir, for which she was paid millions, then signed a Netflix deal, for which she was paid millions, is giving speeches for which she's getting paid almost a million dollars per speech, has two daughters who went to Harvard and USC," Kelly listed of Obama's successes. "I haven't even counted her husband's riches. They're definitely billionaires by now, the house in Martha's Vineyard, which is $20 million."

"'What happened to me?!' I’m enraged. I'm almost speechless at how ridiculously out of touch this person is," Kelly declared before comparing Obama to Meghan Markle — both of whom she called "out of touch."

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly slams privileged michelle obama negative complaining
Source: MEGA

Michelle and Barack Obama have been married since 1992 and share two daughters.

Further firing shots at the Becoming author, Kelly claimed: "The thing about Michelle Obama is, she's always negative. Everything she says has got a negative spin on it. She's negative about the country. She's negative about her time as First Lady. She's very negative about her husband."

She then shaded Michelle's relationship with Barack Obama, stating, "I fully believe that they have a bad marriage."

"She did not marry the right person. It's not a good match. She almost never says anything nice about him," Kelly concluded.

