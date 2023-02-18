Megyn Kelly Claims There's 'No Recovering' For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After 'South Park' Roast

"You've lived a life with the royal family, you've had everything handed to you, but you say your life has been hard, and now you've written all about it in your new book ‘WAAAGH,’" the host said, referring to the show's spoofed version of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare.

"I was totally like ‘You should write a book ’cause your family's like stupid and then so are like journalists,'" the fictional character representing the Duchess of Sussex quipped, causing the host to ask, "So you hate journalists ... And now you wrote a book on the lives of the royal family ... so you're a journalist."

The royal couple have yet to publicly address the episode.