Megyn Kelly Claims There's 'No Recovering' For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After 'South Park' Roast
Megyn Kelly thinks it's game over for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after South Park slammed the couple in a recent episode.
While speaking on her SiriusXM podcast with Jim Geraghty and Michael Brendan Dougherty on Friday, February 17, the conservative news personality claimed being mocked on the hit animated comedy series doesn't signal great things for a celebrity's career.
"I feel this is a pronouncement that they have jumped the shark. They are not beloved and her hopes of running for president, reported hopes, are all but dashed," Kelly explained, referring to recent rumors that Markle is hoping to spark a political career in the future.
"That's not happening," she added. "When South Park turns on you, there's no recovering."
As OK! previously reported, South Park poked fun at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for allegedly leaving their royal duties and moving to the United States for privacy reasons, despite their recent release of their Netflix docuseries and a tell-all memoir.
In the episode, the couple is depicted — but not specifically called out by name — moving to a fictional city to avoid public attention. One scene involves the duo appearing on Good Morning Canada.
"You've lived a life with the royal family, you've had everything handed to you, but you say your life has been hard, and now you've written all about it in your new book ‘WAAAGH,’" the host said, referring to the show's spoofed version of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare.
"I was totally like ‘You should write a book ’cause your family's like stupid and then so are like journalists,'" the fictional character representing the Duchess of Sussex quipped, causing the host to ask, "So you hate journalists ... And now you wrote a book on the lives of the royal family ... so you're a journalist."
The royal couple have yet to publicly address the episode.
DailyMail reported Kelly's comments on the new episode of South Park.
