Megyn Kelly Befuddled After President Joe Biden Declines Interview To Discuss The Super Bowl: 'Man Up'

"The hypocrisy is so unbelievable, it just shows he has no morale compass, no integrity, he will say and do whatever it takes and he does not care. I actually think he does not care what is happening across this country. We're not going to forget the gas prices, we're not going to forget that the U.S. has been made a laughing stock," the 53-year-old said in an interview with Newsmax. "The whole thing with the China spy balloon ... he has shown himself to be a weak and feckless leader and the American people deserve better. We've had 50 years of this bumbling idiot, I am so sorry, but it's true, but he has in fact built that disaster with the policies he has supported that has hurt the American economy and the middle class."