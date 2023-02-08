Prince William Still Needs 'Time To Calm Down' After Prince Harry's Memoir Release Before Possible Family Reunion At Coronation: Royal Source
Reconciliation appears to be a hard pill to swallow for Prince William — especially after his brother, Prince Harry, dragged his name through the mud in his tell-all.
With their father King Charles III's coronation only three months away, the royal family is hoping the dust will soon settle in the aftermath of the Duke of Sussex's memoir, Spare, release so the focus can be on His Majesty come May.
"Although there is sorrow because the Queen has died, the coronation should be a joyful moment, too, because Charles will be crowned. But this is a massive shadow," a royal insider said of Harry and Meghan Markle's rift with the royals.
"William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down," the source close to the royal household added.
And while the family hasn't publicly commented on Harry's book, they are hoping the drama will subside.
"They didn't want to fan the flames of the rift and the dispute," said royal correspondent Valentine Low, author of Courtiers, to a news outlet. "They know that anything said in a statement or a briefing would prolong it. They wanted it to calm down as soon as possible. The longer it goes on, the less hope there is for reconciliation."
Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes, discussions are underway on how to work through a reconciliation with the Sussexes and the royals, as it is still unclear if Harry and Meghan will be in attendance for Charles' coronation.
"It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it," said the source, who added of the 38-year-old's dad, "He would like to have Harry back in the family."
Even if Harry is there to support his dad on May 6, he still has ways to go in mending his relationship with his brother after bashing him in his pages.
From accusing William of getting physical with him during an altercation to claiming he and his wife, Kate Middleton, were partly to blame for his 2005 Nazi costume incident, Harry didn't shy away from sharing his private family matters with the public.
