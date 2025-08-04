Megyn Kelly Praises 'Natural Beauty' Sydney Sweeney After American Eagle Ad Drama: 'She Hasn't Kardashian-ized Herself'

Article continues below advertisement

While comparing Sydney Sweeney to the Kardashians, host of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Megyn Kelly, voiced her praise for the Euphoria actress, saying “she’s all woman” and that “people are responding positively” to her portrayal of an American female. “She has a great pair on her that would be the envy of virtually every woman, and they’re obviously natural,” Kelly stated on her show’s segment from Monday, August 4. “And she’s natural; if she’s had work done, it’s imperceptible.”

'The Opposite of a Kardashian'

Source: mega Megyn Kelly praised Sydney Sweeney for not looking like a Kardashian.

“And so she’s, in some ways, the opposite of a Kardashian,” the journalist continued. “She’s petite… she’s buxom, but they’re natural, and her face is not overly prodded or manipulated. She looks normal. She looks like just a pretty American girl. She hasn’t Kardashian-ized herself.” Kelly said that when looking at “beautiful” Sweeney, all you see is a “natural beauty.” The host suggested people are “f------ done with, like, the Lauren Sánchezes of the world.”

Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube The journalist referred to Sydney Sweeney's looks as more 'normal' than most in Hollywood.

'Her Face Is Beautiful'

Source: mega The journalist said the actress' 'natural beauty' is exactly what the American people need.

Although the controversial journalist feels that Sweeney is “not perfect by the weird TikTok [and] Instagram filter standard,” her natural looks are enough to captivate an audience more than a woman who has altered her body with plastic surgery. “Her face is beautiful, but it’s not like, it’s not like the perfectly skinny, skinny nose and like the big, big lips,” Kelly said. “And I have to say, it’s nice to see someone who is more of the classic American beauty totally embraced.”

American Eagle Ad Was a 'Trap' for Democrats

Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly thinks the American Eagle ad was 'a trap' for the Democrats.

Kelly discussed how Sweeney’s recent ad for American Eagle, which left-wingers viewed as an attack on African American men and women, was “a trap” for the Democratic Party. “In a way, it’s turned out to be; I don’t think this was part of American Eagle’s plan, but it’s turned out this way,” she added. “They walked right into this trap by recoiling at her, her appearance, and the messaging of the ad, and that led to both the President and the Vice President of the United States [sic] have now commented on this ad,” Kelly said. “This is an American Eagle dream.” She continued, “You’re either on that team or you’re on the Sydney Sweeney team. It’s a problem. It’s a serious problem. Getting worse for the Democrats.”

'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans'

Source: @americaneagle/Instagram Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad created a gigantic rift between Republicans and Democrats.