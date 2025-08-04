or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoNEWS

Megyn Kelly Praises 'Natural Beauty' Sydney Sweeney After American Eagle Ad Drama: 'She Hasn't Kardashian-ized Herself'

photo of Megyn Kelly and Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA;@MegynKelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly said people are 'done' with 'manipulated' beauty.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 7:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

While comparing Sydney Sweeney to the Kardashians, host of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Megyn Kelly, voiced her praise for the Euphoria actress, saying “she’s all woman” and that “people are responding positively” to her portrayal of an American female.

“She has a great pair on her that would be the envy of virtually every woman, and they’re obviously natural,” Kelly stated on her show’s segment from Monday, August 4. “And she’s natural; if she’s had work done, it’s imperceptible.”

Article continues below advertisement

'The Opposite of a Kardashian'

photo of Megyn Kelly praised Sydney Sweeney for not looking like a Kardashian
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly praised Sydney Sweeney for not looking like a Kardashian.

“And so she’s, in some ways, the opposite of a Kardashian,” the journalist continued. “She’s petite… she’s buxom, but they’re natural, and her face is not overly prodded or manipulated. She looks normal. She looks like just a pretty American girl. She hasn’t Kardashian-ized herself.”

Kelly said that when looking at “beautiful” Sweeney, all you see is a “natural beauty.” The host suggested people are “f------ done with, like, the Lauren Sánchezes of the world.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube

The journalist referred to Sydney Sweeney's looks as more 'normal' than most in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

'Her Face Is Beautiful'

photo of The journalist said the actress' 'natural beauty' is exactly what the American people need
Source: mega

The journalist said the actress' 'natural beauty' is exactly what the American people need.

Although the controversial journalist feels that Sweeney is “not perfect by the weird TikTok [and] Instagram filter standard,” her natural looks are enough to captivate an audience more than a woman who has altered her body with plastic surgery.

“Her face is beautiful, but it’s not like, it’s not like the perfectly skinny, skinny nose and like the big, big lips,” Kelly said. “And I have to say, it’s nice to see someone who is more of the classic American beauty totally embraced.”

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

American Eagle Ad Was a 'Trap' for Democrats

photo of Megyn Kelly thinks the American Eagle ad was 'a trap' for the Democrats
Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly thinks the American Eagle ad was 'a trap' for the Democrats.

Kelly discussed how Sweeney’s recent ad for American Eagle, which left-wingers viewed as an attack on African American men and women, was “a trap” for the Democratic Party.

“In a way, it’s turned out to be; I don’t think this was part of American Eagle’s plan, but it’s turned out this way,” she added.

“They walked right into this trap by recoiling at her, her appearance, and the messaging of the ad, and that led to both the President and the Vice President of the United States [sic] have now commented on this ad,” Kelly said. “This is an American Eagle dream.”

She continued, “You’re either on that team or you’re on the Sydney Sweeney team. It’s a problem. It’s a serious problem. Getting worse for the Democrats.”

'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans'

photo of Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad created a gigantic rift between Republicans and Democrats
Source: @americaneagle/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad created a gigantic rift between Republicans and Democrats.

Sweeney’s controversial ad depicted her in double denim with the headline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

During a commercial for the company, the actress states, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My genes are blue,” leading to a war online between the Republicans and Democrats over American Eagle using Sweeney to promote female white supremacy.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.