Megyn Kelly Praises 'Natural Beauty' Sydney Sweeney After American Eagle Ad Drama: 'She Hasn't Kardashian-ized Herself'
While comparing Sydney Sweeney to the Kardashians, host of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Megyn Kelly, voiced her praise for the Euphoria actress, saying “she’s all woman” and that “people are responding positively” to her portrayal of an American female.
“She has a great pair on her that would be the envy of virtually every woman, and they’re obviously natural,” Kelly stated on her show’s segment from Monday, August 4. “And she’s natural; if she’s had work done, it’s imperceptible.”
'The Opposite of a Kardashian'
“And so she’s, in some ways, the opposite of a Kardashian,” the journalist continued. “She’s petite… she’s buxom, but they’re natural, and her face is not overly prodded or manipulated. She looks normal. She looks like just a pretty American girl. She hasn’t Kardashian-ized herself.”
Kelly said that when looking at “beautiful” Sweeney, all you see is a “natural beauty.” The host suggested people are “f------ done with, like, the Lauren Sánchezes of the world.”
'Her Face Is Beautiful'
Although the controversial journalist feels that Sweeney is “not perfect by the weird TikTok [and] Instagram filter standard,” her natural looks are enough to captivate an audience more than a woman who has altered her body with plastic surgery.
“Her face is beautiful, but it’s not like, it’s not like the perfectly skinny, skinny nose and like the big, big lips,” Kelly said. “And I have to say, it’s nice to see someone who is more of the classic American beauty totally embraced.”
American Eagle Ad Was a 'Trap' for Democrats
Kelly discussed how Sweeney’s recent ad for American Eagle, which left-wingers viewed as an attack on African American men and women, was “a trap” for the Democratic Party.
“In a way, it’s turned out to be; I don’t think this was part of American Eagle’s plan, but it’s turned out this way,” she added.
“They walked right into this trap by recoiling at her, her appearance, and the messaging of the ad, and that led to both the President and the Vice President of the United States [sic] have now commented on this ad,” Kelly said. “This is an American Eagle dream.”
She continued, “You’re either on that team or you’re on the Sydney Sweeney team. It’s a problem. It’s a serious problem. Getting worse for the Democrats.”
'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans'
Sweeney’s controversial ad depicted her in double denim with the headline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”
During a commercial for the company, the actress states, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My genes are blue,” leading to a war online between the Republicans and Democrats over American Eagle using Sweeney to promote female white supremacy.