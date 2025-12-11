Megyn Kelly Rips Apart 'Dangerously Thin' Celebrities Like Ariana Grande and Kelly Osbourne: 'They Should Not Be Admired'

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly believes there's a serious problem in Hollywood. On the Wednesday, December 10, episode of her eponymous show, she questioned why everyday people are so enamored with celebrities like Ariana Grande even though the showbiz industry has seemingly turned them into a shell of themselves.

Megyn Kelly Blasts Celebrities and Hollywood

Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly said everyday people shouldn't 'admire' celebrities.

The journalist first pointed to people's admiration for famous and wealthy individuals and cited how they'll pay a fortune to attend exclusive events like the Met Gala. "They're chairing an event at which all those people who will be sitting in those Golden Globe chairs will parade themselves in $100,000 gowns to a dinner where the plebs have to pay 40 grand a table, or maybe it's per ticket, just so that they can rub elbows with this so-called elite," she stated. "And who are the elite?"

Megyn Kelly Calls Out Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Appearances

Source: mega The journalist criticized 'Wicked' costars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for being 'dangerously thin.'

"Take a look at Ariana Grande. Let's check in on how Ariana — who's raised on television, on Nickelodeon, then parlay that into singing, now is a Hollywood actress — is doing," the podcast host stated. "She is very clearly anorexic; if she's 90 pounds, it's a lot." "She looks like you could snap her in two with your fingers, and she's having some sort of weird, I don't know what it is…sexual? I don't know, relationship with a 'they/them,' her costar Cynthia Erivo, who also looks dangerously thin," she continued, though both of the Wicked costars are currently dating other people.

Source: mega The podcast host called out Kelly Osbourne's weight loss, saying she's now unrecognizable.

Source: @megynkelly/youtube Kelly said the 2026 Met Gala hosts are no longer 'relevant.'

Kelly also dissed A-listers like Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams after they were all recently named co-chairs of the 2026 Met Gala. Kelly complained that Beyoncé is "past her prime" and dissed the Oscar winner's "style" in addition to stating that the tennis athlete is no longer "relevant."

The Journalists Says Hollywood Is 'Not to Be Admired'

Source: @megynkelly/youtube Kelly told parents they shouldn't allow their children to go into showbiz.