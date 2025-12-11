or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoNEWS

Megyn Kelly Rips Apart 'Dangerously Thin' Celebrities Like Ariana Grande and Kelly Osbourne: 'They Should Not Be Admired'

Split photo of Megyn Kelly and Ariana Grande
Source: @megynkelly/youtube;mega

Megyn Kelly said thin celebrities like Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Kelly Osbourne 'should not be admired or emulated.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 11 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly believes there's a serious problem in Hollywood.

On the Wednesday, December 10, episode of her eponymous show, she questioned why everyday people are so enamored with celebrities like Ariana Grande even though the showbiz industry has seemingly turned them into a shell of themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Blasts Celebrities and Hollywood

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Megyn Kelly said everyday people shouldn't 'admire' celebrities.
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly said everyday people shouldn't 'admire' celebrities.

The journalist first pointed to people's admiration for famous and wealthy individuals and cited how they'll pay a fortune to attend exclusive events like the Met Gala.

"They're chairing an event at which all those people who will be sitting in those Golden Globe chairs will parade themselves in $100,000 gowns to a dinner where the plebs have to pay 40 grand a table, or maybe it's per ticket, just so that they can rub elbows with this so-called elite," she stated. "And who are the elite?"

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Calls Out Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Appearances

Photo of The journalist criticized 'Wicked' costars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for being 'dangerously thin.'
Source: mega

The journalist criticized 'Wicked' costars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for being 'dangerously thin.'

"Take a look at Ariana Grande. Let's check in on how Ariana — who's raised on television, on Nickelodeon, then parlay that into singing, now is a Hollywood actress — is doing," the podcast host stated. "She is very clearly anorexic; if she's 90 pounds, it's a lot."

"She looks like you could snap her in two with your fingers, and she's having some sort of weird, I don't know what it is…sexual? I don't know, relationship with a 'they/them,' her costar Cynthia Erivo, who also looks dangerously thin," she continued, though both of the Wicked costars are currently dating other people.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The podcast host called out Kelly Osbourne's weight loss, saying she's now unrecognizable.
Source: mega

The podcast host called out Kelly Osbourne's weight loss, saying she's now unrecognizable.

Kelly went on to mention Andy Dick — who was recently found on the street after a reported overdose — and the very thin Kelly Osbourne.

"She is to say, waif-thin, would be to grossly understate the matter. She is unrecognizable. She's obviously on the shot or something, but you can't even recognize that it is Kelly Osborne," she explained, referring to popular weight-loss injections like Ozempic.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kelly said the 2026 Met Gala hosts are no longer 'relevant.'
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Kelly said the 2026 Met Gala hosts are no longer 'relevant.'

Kelly also dissed A-listers like Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams after they were all recently named co-chairs of the 2026 Met Gala.

Kelly complained that Beyoncé is "past her prime" and dissed the Oscar winner's "style" in addition to stating that the tennis athlete is no longer "relevant."

Article continues below advertisement

The Journalists Says Hollywood Is 'Not to Be Admired'

Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Kelly told parents they shouldn't allow their children to go into showbiz.

"My whole point in saying all this is this industry is not to be admired, certainly not to be emulated," Kelly concluded. "You shouldn't be spending your money to get a table with these people. You should not aspire to have a child go into this industry. And you should never feel bad that this industry doesn't recognize you for your life accomplishments."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.