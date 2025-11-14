or
Article continues below advertisement
Megyn Kelly Rips 'Lunatic' Meghan Markle for Allegedly Demanding Photos of Her at Kris Jenner's Party Be Deleted: 'Don't Pose for Them, You Idiot'

Split photo of Megyn Kelly and Meghan Markle
Source: @megynkelly/youtube;mega

Megyn Kelly criticized Meghan Markle's latest drama.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly ridiculed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their recent drama over the couple being photographed at Kris Jenner's birthday party.

As OK! reported, the Sussexes dressed to the nines for the momager's star-studded soirée on November 8 and appeared in a few Instagram posts from the fun night, but shortly after the pictures went up, they were deleted from the social media platform. It's believed it was the couple who demanded the images be removed.

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Blasts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Photo of Megyn Kelly said Meghan Markle shouldn't have posed for photos at Kris Jenner's party if she didn't want them posted online.
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly said Meghan Markle shouldn't have posed for photos at Kris Jenner's party if she didn't want them posted online.

On the Thursday, November 13, episode of Kelly's podcast, she called Meghan "as absurd as ever" over the ordeal.

"She showed up at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash with Harry and got her picture taken, and I'm just gonna be honest, she didn't look good in either shot… She was pissed that the Kardashians posted them," the journalist spilled.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The Sussexes haven't explained why photos of them at the bash were deleted from social media.
Source: mega

The Sussexes haven't explained why photos of them at the bash were deleted from social media.

Kelly called the Suits actress a "lunatic" for taking a photo with a member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner brood and thinking it wouldn't be shared with the public.

"Who shows up and then scolds the host, the birthday girl, for having the photo with them?" she asked. "It's like, then don't pose for it, you idiot. Just say I'd rather not."

Article continues below advertisement

Why Were the Sussexes' Photos Removed?

Photo of The former royals were seen in Kim Kardashian's and Kris Jenner's posts before the images were erased.
Source: @krisjenner/instagram

The former royals were seen in Kim Kardashian's and Kris Jenner's posts before the images were erased.

Neither the Sussexes nor the famous family have commented on why the snaps were taken down, but several theories have floated around online.

A source explained to Deuxmoi that "the removal of these images may be linked to Meghan not wearing the traditional red Remembrance poppy — a small but symbolically significant detail in the U.K. during November." Harry had the flower pinned to his suit jacket.

Did Party Guests Have to Sign Consent Forms?

Photo of One source said the Sussexes have 'built their brand on control.'
Source: mega

One source said the Sussexes have 'built their brand on control.'

Another source alleged the spouses were "furious" since they never authorized the photos to go up.

"Kris doesn’t like being told what to do — especially not by royals who live in Montecito," an insider spilled to Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop Substack. "She said if Meghan and Harry want control, they can have it — just not on her guest list."

"They were polite but firm — nothing goes online without their sign-off," the source continued. "They’ve built their brand on control, and they weren’t about to let a Kardashian post ruin that."

However, an additional insider shot down allegations that the former royals prohibited photography, noting to an outlet, "There were no consent forms at the bash.

